Miami Trace tennis falls at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace High School Lady Panthers tennis team visited Hillsboro Thursday, Aug. 13 for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Hillsboro won, 4-1.

At first singles, Hillsboro’s Sara Newsome beat Savannah Wisecup, 6-1, 6-1.

At second singles, Miriam Studebaker defeated Miami Trace’s Alex King, 6-4, 6-3.

At third singles, the match between Miami Trace’s Riley Cruea and Hillsboro’s Alexia Nicholas lasted two and a half hours, according to Miami Trace head coach Kim Schirtzinger.

Cruea won the first set, 7-6 with a 7-4 tiebreaker.

Nicholas won the second set, 6-3.

Since the overall match was decided, the third singles match finished with a tiebreaker instead of a full third set.

Cruea won the tiebreaker for the third set and the match, 7-3.

“It was a long and hot match,” Schirtzinger said.

At first doubles, Miami Trace’s Emma Seyfang and Kendall Elliott lost to Abigale Koogler and Haley Norman, 2-6, 4-6.

At second doubles, Hillsboro’s Carolyn Crouch and Aubrey Schurman beat Dee Page and Jenna Goddard, 6-2, 6-4.

After going 0-8 in the FAC last year, Hillsboro is currently 2-0 in the conference.

Miami Trace is presently 0-2 in the FAC with a home match coming up Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Jackson.