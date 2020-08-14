Jackson tennis tops Lady Lions, 4-1

The Washington Lady Blue Lion tennis team made its 2020 season home debut Thursday with a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson.

The Iron Ladies won the event, four courts to one.

At first singles, Washington’s Brooklyn Foose defeated Isabella Stafford, 6-3, 6-0.

At second singles, Addy Newsom fell to Jackson’s Leslie Bragg, 2-6, 0-6.

At third singles, Jackson’s Alex Bautista beat Sofia Siscoe, 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Joshalynn Worth and Abby Wilson lost to Jackson’s Charlee Cooper and Natalie Malone, 1-6, 1-1, retired.

At second doubles, Washington’s Abby Rose and Hannah Barrett lost to Ivy Coleman and Skylar Hatfield, 1-6, 0-6.

In a j-v match, Washington’s Macy Mahorney lost to Jillian Evans, 0-8.

Washington (0-2) will be back in action at Unioto Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.