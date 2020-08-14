FCS 11th annual golf outing set for Sept. 12

The Fayette Christian School is announcing its 11th annual golf outing.

The event, which benefits FCS and helps with, among other things, scholarships, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Buckeye Hills Country Club, which is located between Greenfield and New Martinsburg.

There will be a shotgun start that day at 9 a.m.

The cost is $50 per person or $200 per team.

That includes a round of golf, cart, lunch, snacks and prizes.

For more information or to register, contact Gary Shaffer at 740-505-7809, Pastor Tony Garren, 740-606-3562 or the school at 740-335-6272.