Blue Lion golf takes tri-match with Miami Trace, Unioto

On a hot Monday afternoon, August 10, the Washington Blue Lions varsity golf team played Miami Trace and Unioto in a tri-match at The Greens.
Washington won the match with a team score of 169.
Unioto was second with a 181 and Miami Trace shot a team score of 208.
Washington’s Brice Cartwright was medalist with a 40.
Also for the Blue Lions, Garrett Wahl shot a 41, John Wall, 43; Ty Rose, 45; Drew Ferguson, 50 and Luke Crabtree, 57.
For the Panthers, Gavin Cowden had the low score of 49.
Other scores for the Panthers: Dillon Farley, 51; Christian Porter, 52; Caden Noble, 56; Collin Farrens, 57 and Blaine Williams, 60.
Scores for Unioto: Braxton Platt, 44; Cameron Spriggs, 45; Jace Tucker, 46; Charley Lewis, 46; Emily Lott, 50; Braxton Wolf, 53.
Washington and Miami Trace are at Hillsboro Tuesday for an FAC match at 4:30 p.m.