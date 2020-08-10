Blue Lion golf takes tri-match with Miami Trace, Unioto

On a hot Monday afternoon, August 10, the Washington Blue Lions varsity golf team played Miami Trace and Unioto in a tri-match at The Greens.

Washington won the match with a team score of 169.

Unioto was second with a 181 and Miami Trace shot a team score of 208.

Washington’s Brice Cartwright was medalist with a 40.

Also for the Blue Lions, Garrett Wahl shot a 41, John Wall, 43; Ty Rose, 45; Drew Ferguson, 50 and Luke Crabtree, 57.

For the Panthers, Gavin Cowden had the low score of 49.

Other scores for the Panthers: Dillon Farley, 51; Christian Porter, 52; Caden Noble, 56; Collin Farrens, 57 and Blaine Williams, 60.

Scores for Unioto: Braxton Platt, 44; Cameron Spriggs, 45; Jace Tucker, 46; Charley Lewis, 46; Emily Lott, 50; Braxton Wolf, 53.

Washington and Miami Trace are at Hillsboro Tuesday for an FAC match at 4:30 p.m.

Washington’s Garrett Wahl hits a tee shot during a match against Miami Trace and Unioto Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at The Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Blue-Lion-golf-Garrett-Wahl-8-10-2020.jpg Washington’s Garrett Wahl hits a tee shot during a match against Miami Trace and Unioto Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at The Greens. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Gavin Cowden hits a shot from the fairway in a match against the Washington Blue Lions and Unioto Shermans Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at The Greens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_MT-golf-Gavin-Cowden-8-10-2020.jpg Miami Trace’s Gavin Cowden hits a shot from the fairway in a match against the Washington Blue Lions and Unioto Shermans Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at The Greens. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos