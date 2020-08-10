FAC releases football schedule

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released a composite football schedule for 2020.

As of this moment, there is a six-game schedule with each team qualifying to the playoffs in Week 7.

The first game is set for Friday, Aug. 28.

That is a non-league game, to be announced.

Games for week two, Friday, Sept. 4: Washington at Chillicothe, Jackson at McClain, Hillsboro at Miami Trace.

Games for week three, Friday, Sept. 11: McClain at Miami Trace, Washington at Jackson, Chillicothe at Hillsboro.

Games for week four, Friday, Sept. 18: Hillsboro at Washington, Chillicothe at McClain, Miami Trace at Jackson.

Games for week five, Friday, Sept. 25: McClain at Washington, Hillsboro at Jackson, Miami Trace at Chillicothe.

Games for week six, Friday, Oct. 2: McClain at Hillsboro, Miami Trace at Washington, Jackson at Chillicothe.