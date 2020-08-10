MT girls golf begins 2020 season

ZANESVILLE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers golf team opened the 2020 season in Zanesville Thursday, Aug. 6.

They participated in the Circle K Invitational, placing 11th out of 14 teams.

Miami Trace had a team score of 395.

Dublin Jerome won with a score of 306.

“It was a real test of a tournament as every team in the tournament are top programs in the state,” Miami Trace head coach Todd Wallace said.

For Miami Trace, Alyssa Butler shot the low score of 82. She recorded her first eagle (two under par for one hole).

Libby Aleshire shot an 83. She carded her second career eagle.

Makayla Barnes had her lowest career round at Eaglesticks with a 103.

Kelsey Pettit made her first career birdie, finishing with a 127.

Mara Simonson shot a round of 129, with her first career par.

Miami Trace played Monday at Crown Hill Golf Course in the Westfall Invitational.

Tuesday, the Lady Panthers play at the Logan Invitational at Hocking Hills Country Club, beginning at 8 a.m.

Team results:

Dublin Jerome, 1st, 306; Grove City, 2nd, 311; Lexington, 3rd, 327; Ashland, 4th, 333; Lakewood, 5th, 338; Granville, 6th, 367; Bloom Carroll, 7th, 374; Warren, 8th, 375; Crooksville, 8th, 375; Marietta, 10th, 391; Miami Trace, 11th, 395; Logan, 12th, 396; Gallia Academy, 12th, 396; Hoban, 14th, 406.