MT golf opens season vs. Falcons

The Miami Trace Panthers boys golf team began the 2020 season with a home match against Clinton-Massie Thursday.

The Falcons shot a team score of 184 to 209 for the Panthers.

Dakota Gasaway of C-M posted the low score of 41 for the match.

For the Panthers, Gavin Cowden led with a 42.

Also for Miami Trace, Christian Porter and Dylan Farley both had scores of 53; Kyler Batson shot a 61, Blaine Williams, 64 and Kyler Adkins, 70.

Also for Massie, Cam Morgan, 47; Michael Moritz, 48; Ethan Johnson, 48; George Chowning, 50.

In the j-v match, Miami Trace won with a 229.

The Washington Blue Lion j-v team had a score of 235 and Clinton-Massie shot a 257.

J-v scores for Miami Trace and Washington players were not available at time of the Record-Herald’s press deadline.

Miami Trace will be playing at home against Washington and Unioto Monday.