Blue Lion golf opens 2020 season

The Washington Blue Lion boys varsity golf team competed in the 2020 season-opening Adam Sharp Invitational on McClain High School’s home course at Buckeye Hills Country Club Thursday.

Five of the six Frontier Athletic Conference teams were on hand for the event.

Miami Trace played a home match against Clinton-Massie Thursday.

At Buckeye Hills, there were also two teams from the Mid-State League and two from the Southern Hills Conference.

Hillsboro won the nine-team event with a 178. Hillsboro’s Gabe Mycroft was medalist with a 38.

Circleville was second with a 181, followed by McClain with a 187 and Jackson at 188.

The Blue Lions placed fifth with a team total of 195.

Garrett Wahl led Washington with a 46.

Ty Rose shot a 47 for the Blue Lions, followed by John Wall with a 51, Brice Cartwright at 51 and Drew Ferguson with a 57.

Logan Elm was sixth with a 201, followed by Whiteoak, 207, Fairfield, 219 and Chillicothe, 227.

For the McClain Tigers, Seth Wise led with a 42.

Also for McClain, Robby Wise, 45; Wes Potts, 49; David Edwards, 51 and Carson Spangler, 51.

Other scores for Hillsboro: Gavin Pucket, 44; Bentley Watson, 47; Josh Crawford, 49 and Lawton Perry, 50.

Cameryn Rose led Jackson with a 42 and Jacob Lemaster led Chillicothe with a 54.

The Blue Lion boys golf team will be at home (The Greens) taking on Unioto at 4 p.m. Monday.