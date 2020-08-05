Tri-County Cats finish shortened 2020 season

The Tri-County Cats 14U baseball team, comprised of youth primarily from the Washington City Schools and Miami Trace Local School Districts, played a shortened season in the summer of 2020. The boys had a lot of fun playing together this summer, a parent of one of the players said. They played their final two games at Huntington Park, the home of the Columbus Clippers. (l-r); Bryce Yeazel, John Wall, Coleden May, Will Miller, Isaiah Haithcock, Lafe Coleman, Lucas Dunn, Austin Boedeker, Konner May, Brady Armstrong, and Garrett Zimmerman. Not pictured: head coach Brian Yeazel and assistant coaches Ryan May, Brandon Armstrong and Greg Wall.

The Tri-County Cats 14U baseball team, comprised of youth primarily from the Washington City Schools and Miami Trace Local School Districts, played a shortened season in the summer of 2020. The boys had a lot of fun playing together this summer, a parent of one of the players said. They played their final two games at Huntington Park, the home of the Columbus Clippers. (l-r); Bryce Yeazel, John Wall, Coleden May, Will Miller, Isaiah Haithcock, Lafe Coleman, Lucas Dunn, Austin Boedeker, Konner May, Brady Armstrong, and Garrett Zimmerman. Not pictured: head coach Brian Yeazel and assistant coaches Ryan May, Brandon Armstrong and Greg Wall. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_Tri-County-Cats-14-u-baseball-team-different-pic.jpg The Tri-County Cats 14U baseball team, comprised of youth primarily from the Washington City Schools and Miami Trace Local School Districts, played a shortened season in the summer of 2020. The boys had a lot of fun playing together this summer, a parent of one of the players said. They played their final two games at Huntington Park, the home of the Columbus Clippers. (l-r); Bryce Yeazel, John Wall, Coleden May, Will Miller, Isaiah Haithcock, Lafe Coleman, Lucas Dunn, Austin Boedeker, Konner May, Brady Armstrong, and Garrett Zimmerman. Not pictured: head coach Brian Yeazel and assistant coaches Ryan May, Brandon Armstrong and Greg Wall. Courtesy photo