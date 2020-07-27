Pinot Blanc wins

There were 14 harness races on a hot Saturday, July 25 at the Fayette County Fair.
The final race of the day was the annual D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic, for two-year-olds sired by pacing stallions in Fayette County.
That race was won by Pinot Blanc, driven by Ryan Holton. The winning time was 2:03.4. The six horses in that event were racing for a purse of $9,000.
The following are the results of Saturday’s races at the fair:
RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $5,256, SPONSORED BY FAYETTE COUNTY HARNESS HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION
Horse, driver and trainer
1. Boujee Girl, Tyler Smith, Virgil Morgan Jr., 5.40, 4.20, 2.60; 2. Telling The Story, Richard Dingledine, Kimberly Dailey, 7.00, 4.00; 3. Sss Mindee, K. Dean Glispie, K. Dean Glispie, 2.60
Time: 32.2, 1:04.1, 1:36.0, 2:07.2
Exacta, 3-5, 34.60; Quinella, 3-5, 23.20; Trifecta, 3-5-4, 54.20
Rest of field in order of finish: 4. Before You Go Go, Brendan Johnson, Clarence Foulk; 5. Itscheaprtokeepher, Ken Holliday, Jim Arledge Jr.; Whispering Willow, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters.
RACE NO. 2, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $3,347, THE CLYDE TUFFY MARTINDALE MEMORIAL
1. Dragons Lucky Lady, Brendan Johnson, Clarence Foulk, 12.60, 3.60, 2.60; 2. Rockin Moon, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings, 7.00; 3. Ball Diamond, 2.40
Time: 29.4, 59.4, 1:31.0, 2:01.3
Exacta, 5-4, 35.80; Quinella, 4-5, 27.80; Trifecta, 5-4-all, 147.20; Daily Double, 3-5, 21.20
4. Southern Panda, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus; 5. Big Bad Abba, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 6. I Got It, Ryan Holton, Aimee Hock; 7. Sonnett’s Hanover, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters.
RACE NO. 3, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $3,303, THE KENNY KIRK MEMORIAL
1. Take A Stand, Kyle Ater, Dan Ater, 3.20, 2.20, 2.10; 2. Pullingthestrings, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz, 2.60, 2.10; 3. Odds On Overlay, Alex Hawk, Virgil Morgan Jr., 2.10
Time: 31.4, 1:03.4, 1:35.0, 2:04.1
Exacta, 1-3, 8.00; Quinella, 1-3, 11.40; Trifecta, 1-3-5, 18.60
4. Mctitan, Richard Holsapple, Richard Holsapple; 5. Piketon Flash, Jeff Nisonger, Ed Davis.
RACE NO. 4, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $3,704, SPONSORED BY SECOND EDITION RACING
1. Upfront Stone, Tyler Smith, Chris McGuire, 8.00, 4.60, 2.80; 2. Mj’slibertyvalance, Hugh Beatty, Doyle Bross, 5..20, 5.00; 3. Don’t Fire, Ronnie Gillespie, Dalton Walls, 3.60
Time: 30.4, 1:00.3, 1:31.0, 2:02.1
Exacta, 6-5, 100.60; Quinella, 5-6, 29.40; Trifecta, 6-5-all, 51.00
4. Itza Prince, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus; 5. Larochelle Hanover, Roy Selander, Roy Selander; scratched, Fausses Rumeurs.
RACE NO. 5, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $3,347, SPONSORED BY BUCKLEY BROTHERS
1. Saddle Up N Cruise, Jeremy Smith, Virgil Morgan Jr., 7.40, 5.00, 3.20; 2. Creekside Duchess, Jeff Nisonger, David Elliott, 3.20, 2.40; 3. Wanna Rock, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter, 3.00
Time: 30.1, 1:03.0, 1:33.2, 2:03.4
Exacta, 5-3, 21.20; Quinella, 3-5, 7.20; Trifecta, 5-3-6, 28.40
4. Lees Creek Flash, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 5. Not Just Any Girl, Keith Crawford, Keith Crawford; 6. Scarlett Mae, Austin Hanners, Dustin Arledge; 7. Said Perfectly, Tyler Smith, Mark Winters.
RACE NO. 6, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, SECOND DIVISIONM, PURSE $3,303, IN MEMORY OF ALVIN & NEAL LONG
1. Woo Said, Allen Woolums, Donald Williams, 4.00, 2.10, 2.10; 2. Rose Run Warrior, Brendan Johnson, Clarence Foulk, 2.10, 2.10; 3. Just Marvelous, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz, 2.80
Time: 29.2, 1:00.4, 1:31.0, 2:02.0
Exacta, 4-6, 5.60; Quinella, 4-6, 3.20; Trifecta, 4-6-3, 44.40
4. Mccash, Jeremy Smith, Dustin Arledge; 5. Sheas Kid, Clayton Pfeifer, Dustin Pfeifer; 6. U R Bad, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson.
RACE NO. 7, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $3,704, SPONSORED BY FAYETTE COUNTY HARNESS HORSEMEN’S ASSOCIATION
1. Rose Run Vindicate, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus, 3.20, 2.40, 2.40; 2. Crusin Cody, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey, 3.20, 3.00; 3. Sundancediamond, Dustin Bothman, Steve Carter, 3.60
Time: 30.3, 1:01.2, 1:31.3, 2:02.0
Exacta, 2-1, 5.00; Quinella, 1-2, 5.00; Trifecta, 2-1-4, 10.80
4. Brilliant Bob, Mark Winters, Mark Winters; 5. My Lucky Prinz, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Roebuck; scratch, Team Jesse
RACE NO. 8, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, THIRD DIVISION, PURSE $3,347, JEANNE CARROLL LARRICK MEMORIAL
1. Mean Irene, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz, 10.40, 14.20, 6.00; 2. Valerya Steel, Brendan Johnson, Clarence Foulk, 3.40, 3.00; 3. Alli B Terror, Jeff Nisonger, Deborah Swartz, 5.20
Time: 30.0, 1:01.2, 1:32.0, 2:03.0
Exacta, 5-3, 27.80; Quinella, 3-5, 37.20; Trifecta, 5-all-all, 20.00; Daily Double, 2-5, 21.60
4. Mile Cruiser, Ryan Holton, David Elliott; 5. Won Fine Filly, Kyle Ater, Dan Ater; 6. Lady Bambi, Ronnie Gillespie, Ronnie Gillespie.
RACE NO. 9, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, THIRD DIVISION, PURSE $3,303, THE JACKIE JOHNS MEMORIAL
1. Big Boss Hill, Alex Hawk, 5.40, 2.80, 6.00; 2. Hello Rocky, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz, 3.20, 3.20; 3. Wj’s Big Breeze, Roy Burns, Roy Burns, 3.60
Time: 31.4, 1:05.4, 1:40.3, 2:10.0
Exacta, 4-5, 8.00; Quinella, 4-5, 4.80; Trifecta, 4-5-2, 9.80
4. Beantown Bruschi, Jeff Nisonger, Mike Roth; 5. Risky Mike, David Myers, David Myers
RACE NO. 10, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $5,256, IN MEMORY OF BILL STEVENS
1. Essentally, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Roebuck, 30.80, 3.20, 3.80; 2. Forget The Past, Dewayne Minor, Brian Georges, 2.60, 3.40; 3. Rose Run Wildcat, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty, 5.60
Time: 32.4, 1:04.2, 1:36.3, 2:09.1
Exacta, all-5, 17.40; Quinella, 4-5, 13.40; Trifecta, 4-5-all, 42.20
4. Credit My MVP, Roger Hughes Jr., Michelle Caldwell; 5. K Anne, Roy Burns, Roy Burns; 6. Duchess Van Fossan, Alex Hawk, Mike Sowers.
RACE NO. 11, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, THIRD DIVISION, PURSE $3,704, SPONSORED BY ROBERT SCHWARTZ
1. Big Box Hanover, Jeff Nisonger, Dalton Walls, 4.60, 2.20, 2.10; 2. Heavenly Hope, Jeremy Smith, Michelle Caldwell, 2.60, 2.10; 3. Jamahl Chip, Scott Cisco, Steve Moore, 2.10
Time: 30.0, 1:00.1, 1:31.3, 2:02.1
Exacta, 5-3, 4.00; Quinella, 3-5, 6.00; Trifecta, 5-3-4, 11.40
4. Hands On Chip, Hugh Beatty, Mark Winters; 5. Lucky Louie T, Alex Hawk, Dustin Arledge; 6. Action Li, Tyler Smith, Virgil Morgan Jr.
RACE NO. 12, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FOURTH DIVISION, PURSE $3,347
1. Cantweallgetalong, Trevor Smith, Jeff Smith, 8.80, 3.80, 2.20; 2. Lady Says Win, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters, 4.40, 2.80; 3. My Guilty Pleasure, Ryan Holton, Christi Noble, 2.80
Time: 30.2, 1:02.0, 1:33.3, 2:04.3
Exacta, 1-7, 31.60; Quinella, 1-7, 7.60; Trifecta, 1-7-4, 28.20
4. Wiggle Room, Tyler Smith, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 5. Mach’s Deli, Keely Moore, Roy Murphy Jr.; 6. Kj Likes To Boogie, Brendan Johnson, Bret Schwartz; 7. Triple M, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz
RACE NO. 13, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FOURTH DIVISION, PURSE $3,303
1. Sectionlinetwister, Ronnie Gillespie, Steve Bauder, 7.80, 10.00, 2.60; 2. Jumpin Jim Finn, Charles Bolen, James Bolen Jr., 4.20, 2.40; Speakerofdahouse, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter, 2.80
Time: 31.1, 1:03.0, 1:33.1, 2:04.3
Exacta, 5-all, 5.00; Exacta, all-2, 5.80; Quinella, 2-5, 15.40; Trifecta, 5-2-4, 58.80
4. Art Kisser, Scott Cisco, Bret Scwhartz; 5. Bearcreekplayer, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson; scratch Zack Rocks.
RACE NO. 14, THE D.E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC, 2-YEAR-OLDS SIRED BY PACING STALLIONS IN FAYETTE COUNTY, PURSE $9,000, SPONSORED BY MIDLAND ACRES
1. Pinot Blanc, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter, 4.20, 2.40, 2.10; 2. Cc Official, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz, 2.60, 2.60; 3. Pike Rock, Alex Hawk, Bobby Carter, 2.10
Time: 30.4, 1:03.0, 1:34.1, 2:03.4
Exacta, 5-2, 4.80; Quinella, 2-5, 9.20; Trifecta, 5-2-6, 120.80; Daily Double, 5-5, 38.60
4. Yankee Sage, Brendan Johnson, Bret Schwartz; 5. Life Master, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 6. Smilin Bobby, Tyler Smith, Mark Rowe.