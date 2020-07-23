There will be 14 races on the card for Saturday’s harness racing at the Fayette County Fair.

The action gets underway at noon.

The final race of the afternoon will be the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic for two-year-olds sired by pacing stallions in Fayette County. The purse for that race is $9,000.

Here are the entries for Saturday:

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $10,512

Horse, driver and trainer

1. Itscheaprtokeepher, Ken Holiday, Jim Arledge Jr.; 2. Whispering Willow, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 3. Boujee Girl, Tyler Smith, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 4. Sss Mindee, K. Dean Glispie, K. Dean Glispie; 5. Telling The Story, Richard Dingledine, Kimberly Dailey; 6. Before You Go Go, Brendan Johnson, Clarence Foulk.

RACE NO. 2, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $13,388

1. Southern Panda, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus; 2. Ball Diamond, Tyler Smith, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 3. Sonnett’s Hanover, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 4. Rockin Moon, Alex Hawk, Earl Owings; 5. Dragons Lucky Lady, Brendan Johnson, Clarence Foulk; 6. I Got It, Alex Hawk, Aimee Hock; 7. Big Bad Abba, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz.

RACE NO. 3, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $13,212

1. Take A Stand, Kyle Ater, Dan Ater; 2. Mctitan, Richard Holsapple, Richard Holsapple; 3. Pullingthestrings, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 4. Piketonflash, n/a, Ed Davis; 5. Odds On Overlay, Alex Hawk, Virgil Morgan Jr.

RACE NO. 4, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $11,112

1. Don’t Fire, Jeff Nisonger, Dalton Walls; 2. Itza Prince, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus; 3. Larochelle Hanover, Roy Selander, Roy Selander; 4. Fausses Rumeurs, Ken Holliday, Ken Holliday; 5. Mj’slibertyvalance, Jeff Nisonger, Doyle Bross; 6. Upfront Stone, Jeff Nisonger, Chris McGuire.

RACE NO. 5, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $13,388

1. Scarlett Mae, Austin Hanners, Dustin Arledge; 2. Said Perfectly, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 3. Creekside Duchess, Jeff Nisonger, David Elliott; 4. Not Just Any Girl, Keith Crawford, Keith Crawford; 5. Saddle Up N Cruise, Dan Noble, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 6. Wanna Rock, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter; 7. Lees Creek Flash, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz.

RACE NO. 6, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, SECOND DIVISIONM, PURSE $13,212

1. U R Bad, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson; 2. Mccash, Chris Presley, Dustin Arledge; 3. Just Marvelous, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 4. Woo Said, Allen Woolums, Donald Williams; 5. Sheas Kid, Clayton Pfeifer, Dustin Pfeifer; 6. Rose Run Warrior, Brendan Johnson, Clarence Foulk.

RACE NO. 7, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $11,112

1. Cruisin Cody, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey; 2. Rose Run Vindicate, Jeremy Smith, Mike Polhamus; 3. Team Jesse, Cameron McCown, Brian Georges; 4. Sundancediamond, Dustin Bothman, Steve Carter; 5. My Lucky Prinz, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Roebuck; 6. Brilliant Bob, Mark Winters, Mark Winters.

RACE NO. 8, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, THIRD DIVISION, PURSE $13,388

1. Mile Cruiser, Jeff Nisonger, David Elliott; 2. Lady Bambi, Ronnie Gillespie, Ronnie Gillespie; 3. Valerya Steel; Brendan Johnson, Clarence Foulk; 4. Won Fine Filly, Kyle Ater, Dan Ater; 5. Mean Irene, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 6. Alli Be Terror, Jeff Nisonger/Alex Hawk, Deborah Swartz.

RACE NO. 9, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, THIRD DIVISION, PURSE $13,212

1. Beantown Bruschi, Jeff Nisonger, Mike Roth; 2. Wj’s Big Breeze, Roy Burns, Roy Burns; 3. Risky Mike, David Myers, David Myers; 4. Big Boss Hill, Alex Hawk, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 5. Hello Rocky, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz.

RACE NO. 10, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $10,512

1. Rose Run Wildcat, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 2. K Anne, Roy Burns, Roy Burns; 3. Duchess Van Fossan, Alex Hawk, Mike Sowers; 4. Essentally, Jeff Nisonger, Brian Roebuck; 5. Forget The Past, Dewayne Minor, Brian Georges; 6. Credit My MVP, Roger Hughes Jr., Michelle Caldwell.

RACE NO. 11, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, THIRD DIVISION, PURSE $11,112

1. Action Li, Kiara Morgan, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 2. Lucky Louie T. Austin Hanners, Dustin Arledge; 3. Heavenly Hope, Jeremy Smith, Michelle Caldwell; 4. Jamahl Chip, Scott Cisco, Steve Moore; 5. Big Box Hanover, Jeff Nisonger, Dalton Walls; 6. Hands On Chip, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters.

RACE NO. 12, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FOURTH DIVISION, PURSE $13,388

1. Cantweallgetalong, Trevor Smith, Jeff Smith; 2. Kj Likes To Boogie, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 3. Wiggle Room, Tyler Smith, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 4. My Guilty Pleasure, Dan Noble, Christi Noble; 5. Triple M, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 6. Mach’s Deli, Keely Moore, Roy Murphy Jr.; 7. Lady Says Win, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters.

RACE NO. 13, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FOURTH DIVISION, PURSE $13,212

1. Bearcreekplayer, Scott Ferguson, Scott Ferguson; 2. Jumpin Jim Finn, Charles Bolen, James Bolen Jr.; 3. Zack Rocks, Kiara Morgan, Virgil Morgan Jr.; 4. Speakerofdahouse, Dustin Bothman, Steve Carter; 5. Sectionlinetwister, Ronnie Gillespie, Steve Bauder; 6. Art Kisser, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz.

RACE NO. 14, THE D.E. MOSSBARGER FAYETTE COUNTY CLASSIC, 2-YEAR-OLDS SIRED BY PACING STALLIONS IN FAYETTE COUNTY, PURSE $9,000

1. Smilin Bobby, Scott Cisco, Mark Rowe; 2. Cc Official, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 3. Life Master, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 4. Yankee Sage, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 5. Pinot Blanc, Dan Noble, Steve Carter; 6. Pike Rock, Alex Hawk, Bobby Carter.

Horses pass the grandstand in the sixth race Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Fayette County Fair. (l-r); Hillz, driven by Thomas Litt; Hometown Honey, driven by Jeff Smith and Full Of Truth, driven by Kevin Beckstedt. There will be 14 races at the fair Saturday, beginning at noon. Racing will conclude with the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Harness-race-pic-7-22-2020-race-6.jpg Horses pass the grandstand in the sixth race Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Fayette County Fair. (l-r); Hillz, driven by Thomas Litt; Hometown Honey, driven by Jeff Smith and Full Of Truth, driven by Kevin Beckstedt. There will be 14 races at the fair Saturday, beginning at noon. Racing will conclude with the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

