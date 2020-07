11 races at fair Wednesday

There were 11 races on the card Wednesday afternoon at the Fayette County Fair.

The harness racing continues Saturday at the fair starting at noon.

The final race of the day Saturday will be the annual Fayette County Classic.

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $12,690

Horse, driver and trainer

1. Isla, Tyler Smith, Jeff Smith; 2. The Rocker, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 3. Rock My World Tl, Pierce Henry, Kenneth Hurst

Time: 29.4, 59.0, 1:30.1, 1:59.4

Rest of field in order of finish: 4. Twin Power, Kyle Ater, Brian Georges; 5. Crosswind Layla, Jeff Nisonger, Jessica Smith; 6. Doctor Alyssa, Beau Brown, Mark Winters.

RACE NO. 2, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $10,762.

1. Charming Bank, Bruce Schmidt, Paul Sunderhaus; 2. Triple M Storm, Jeff Nisonger, Tyler Henson; 3. Winning Distance, Scott Cisco, Mark Winters

Time: 31.4, 1:02.0, 1:34.0, 2:05.4

4. Rose Run Wyatt, Thomas Litt, Jim Pollock Jr.; 5. Fireworks Flash, Bill Long Jr., William Hartman; 6. Broadway Buckeye, Tyler Smith, Dustin Arledge; 7. Big Riggin Joe, Kacey Burns, Roy Burns

RACE NO. 3, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $12,690

1. Sweet Tease, John Newberry, Mike Polhamus; 2. Sarahs Suprise, Kyle Ater, Kyle Ater; 3. Delila Jane, David Meyer, David Meyer.

Time: 29.1, 58.1, 1:30.1, 1:59.4

4. Mic Bea B, James Atwell, James Atwell; 5. Janice Finn, Beau Brown, Doug Hunt; 6. Big Bad Delaney Do, Pierce Henry, Kenneth Hurst.

RACE NO. 4, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $10,462

1. Big Bretta, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 2. Walk This Way, Austin Hanners, Dustin Arledge; 3. I’m Bluffin Ya, Allen Woolums, Brian Georges.

Time: 31.3, 1:04.0, 1:35.2, 2:04.0

4. Rockin Scoot, Jeff Nisonger, Kent Saunders.

RACE NO. 5, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, THIRD DIVISION, PURSE $12,690

1. Treasurethosechips, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 2. Shesrockingwichita, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 3. Traffic Citation, Austin Hanners, Christi Noble.

Time: 30.1, 1:01.2, 1:31.3, 2:01.0

4. Pines Triplenickel, Clayton Pfeifer, Dustin Pfeifer; 5. Contratto, Roy Burns, Steve Bauder.

RACE NO. 6, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, FIRST DIVISION, PURSE $9,762

1. Orion’s Star, Austin Hanners, Mike Polhamus; 2. Full Of Truth, Kevin Beckstedt, Ronald Wulber; 3. Kite, Roy Burns, Steve Bauder.

Time: 33.1, 1:05.1, 1:36.3, 2:06.2

4. Hillz, Thomas Litt, Jim Pollock Jr.; 5. Sittin Pretty, Scott Cisco, Brian Georges; 6. Hometown Honey, Jeff Smith, Jeff Smith.

RACE NO. 7, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $10,762

1. Talk At Me Turbo, Kacey Burns, Roy Burns; 2. My Thunder, Larry Finn, Larry Finn; 3. Supersun, Tami Hartman, Tami Hartman.

Time: 31.4, 1:02.2, 1:34.0, 2:06.3

4. Charming Kash, Roger Hughes Jr., Roger Hughes Jr.; 5. Bardstown Run, Jeff Nisonger, Jim Arledge Jr.; 6. Ethan’s Fire, Austin Hanners, Dustin Arledge.

RACE NO. 8, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FOURTH DIVISION, PURSE $12,690

1. Bigrisk Cruiser, Jeff Nisonger, David Elliott; 2. Rockin Lexi, Larry Finn, Larry Finn; 3. Nanny Finn, Austin Hanners, Mike Polhamus.

Time: 30.2, 1:02.0, 1:34.0, 2:03.4

4. Sheza Gorgeous Too, James Atwell, James Atwell; 5. Feelin My Freedom, Tommy Dawson, Mary Dawson.

RACE NO. 9, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $10,462

1. Wf Eeyore, Jeff Nisonger, Eddie Poling; 2. Final Coat Hanover, Austin Hanners, Dustin Arledge; 3. Rhythym Or Ryan, Scott Cisco, Jeff Smith.

Time: 29.1, 59.3, 1:29.2, 2:00.1

4. Mic Patriot, James Atwell, James Atwell; 5. Friskie To Win, Pierce Henry, Mike Polhamus.

RACE NO. 10, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY PACE, FIFTH DIVISION, PURSE $12,690

1. Real Rockin Ravi, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz; 2. Shehitthehighnote, Jeff Nisonger, Jeff Nisonger; 3. Artful Dancer, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter.

Time: 29.4, 59.4, 1:29.2, 1:59.1

4. Mcdelicacy, Keely Moore, Roy Murphy Jr.; 5. Bombeck, Pierce Henry, Dan Conkright; 6. Smoknthmnbluejeans, Larry Finn, Larry Finn.

RACE NO. 11, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLY TROT, SECOND DIVISION, PURSE $9,762

1. Laurels Dream, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters; 2. Forget Teasing Mae, Pierce Henry, William Hartman; 3. Rose Run Valerie, Scott Cisco, Dustin Arledge.

Time: 32.0, 1:03.2, 1:35.0, 2:06.0

4. Indeed A Dream, Thomas Litt, Jim Arledge Jr.; 5. Golden Chip, Beau Brown, Taylor Russell.

Big Bretta, above, center, took the victory in the fourth race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The horse was driven by Scott Cisco and trained by Bret Schwartz. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Big-Bretta-1st-day-of-harness-racing-7-22-2020.jpg Big Bretta, above, center, took the victory in the fourth race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The horse was driven by Scott Cisco and trained by Bret Schwartz.