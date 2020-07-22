Trucks and tractors pull crowd to grandstand

The National Tractor Pullers Association-sponsored truck and tractor pull drew a good-sized crowd to the grandstand at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday evening.

There were four classes: 8,500-pound Light Pro Stock Tractors, 6,200-pound Modified Two-Wheel-Drive Trucks, Stainless Diesel 8,000-pound Pro Stock Diesel 4 x 4 Trucks and 7,500-pound Modified Tractors.

Winners were Mike Palmer of Greenville, Ohio; Russ Nichols of Lore City, Ohio; Reed Straswer of Circleville, Ohio and Ron Barga of Ansonia, Ohio.

In the 8,500-pound tractor class, Roger Earley of Sabina placed fifth with a pull of 343.632 feet; Brian Cosler of Wilmington was ninth at 333.098; April Houk of Lynchburg was 10th at 326.435 and Brandon Woodruff of New Vienna was 11th at 317.158.

In the Stainless Diesel 8,000-pound Truck class, Evan Davis of Leesburg was seventh with a pull of 313.818 and John Shriver of London was 10th at 302.889.

Complete results can be found online at ntpapull.com.

There is a stock truck pull scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at the grandstand.

8,500-lb. Light Pro Stock Tractors

1. Mike Palmer, Greenville, Ohio, Red Avenger, International 986, 355.041

2. Steven Smith, Tiffin, Ohio, Eye of the Tiger, John Deere 8410, 353.069

3. Mick Eckels, Murray, Iowa, Shagnasty, International 1456, 348.606

6,200-lb. Modified Two-Wheel-Drive Trucks

1. Russ Nichols, Lore City, Ohio, On the Edge, Ford, 337.794

2. Brandt Sullivan, Warsaw, Kentucky, Big Ed Red, Chevrolet, 334.722

3. Matt Sites, Spencerville, Ohio, Buckeye Hooker II, Chevrolet, 334.169

Stainless Diesel 8,000-lb. Pro Stock Diesel 4×4 Trucks

1. Reed Strawser, Circleville, Ohio, Buck It, 329.261

2. Stephen McCullough, Kent, Ohio, Bucket List, 327.312

3. Nickolas Stamm, Styker, Ohio, Frank, Dodge, 326.417

7,500-lb. Modified Tractors

1. Ron Barga, Ansonia, Ohio, Judge: Next Generation, Aircraft/Turbine x 4, 336.725

2. Ryan Writsel, Orient, Ohio, Lucky Stryke, Automotive/Piston x 2, 333.264

3. Don Deane, Trafalgar, Indiana, Plumbers Nitemare, Aircraft/Turbine x 3

The truck and tractor pull drew a nice crowd to the grandstand at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 21, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Tractor-pull-no-1-7-22-2020.jpg The truck and tractor pull drew a nice crowd to the grandstand at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The truck pull was the main attraction at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 21, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Truck-pull-no-1-7-21-2020-1-.jpg The truck pull was the main attraction at the Fayette County Fair Tuesday, July 21, 2020.