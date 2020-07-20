Bone marrow drive for Garitt Leisure Aug. 8

There will be a bone marrow drive for Garitt Leisure on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Garitt is a 2020 graduate of Washington High School

Dr. Lenora Fitton is having it at her office.

Garitt is battling HLH, which stands for Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, which is a severe systemic inflammatory syndrome.

Currently, there is only one match in the entire world for Garitt. The man lives in Portugal and there is uncertainty surrounding whether that individual will be willing or able to donate.

On Feb. 5, Garitt signed a letter of intent to attend Ohio Dominican University, where he plans to play football.

At that time, Garitt said he was thinking of going into nursing or exercise science to become a physical therapist.

The process to find a bone marrow match is very easy. It just involves an oral swab, and then it’s sent to Be The Match.

They prefer people between the ages of 18 and 44. (There is a $100 charge for people 45 and over, but it is free for everyone else.)

Be The Match Bone Marrow Drive for Garitt Leisure will be held Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at ABC Pediatrics, located at 616 Williard Street.

Garitt is receiving treatment on an outpatient basis at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Leisure https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_Garitt-Leisure-mug-pic.jpg Leisure