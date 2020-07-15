Washington C.H. Little League Report

Minors Results

July 6, 2020

Herron Financial 17, Donato’s 10

Herron Financial broke open a close game against Donato’s with six runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Offensively for Herron Financial, Tavin Farley went 2 for 5 with a double and one RBI; Grayson Harrison went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBI; Brodie Caulley went 3 for 4 with one RBI; Brodin Chrisman was 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI; Drayden Gleason was 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and four RBI; Elijah Southworth went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI; Reid Johnson was 5 for 5 and Rylan Fields went 4 for 5, driving in two runs.

For Donato’s, at the plate, Xander Wilson smacked a home run, going 3-4; Ethan Howard was 2 for 3; Christian Moore was 3 for 3 with two runs driven in and Luke Matson was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI.

R

HF 504 206 — 17

D 151 120 — 10

Elks 10, Quali-Tee 3

Two four-run innings lift Elks past Quali-Tee.

For Elks, Champ Walters went 3 for 3 with a double; Ethan Garrison was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple; Gavin Williams was 2 for 4 with a double; Jack Hamilton went 3 for 3 with a double; Noah Massie was 2 for 3 with a double and Micah Coole went 2 for 3 and one of his hits was a double.

For Quali-Tee, Jack Hadden was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles; Hudson Roberts went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI; Cade Wary was 1 for 3 and Easton Knisley was 2 for 2 with a triple.

R

Q-T 100 002 — 3

E 420 40x —10

July 7, 2020

Capuana’s 13, Herron Financial 3

Offensively for Capuana’s, Nathaniel Battles went 1 for 1 and his hit was a home run; Gunner Robertson went 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI; Trevon Roberts went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI; Corbin Dumford was 3 for 4 with a double, two triples and three runs driven home; Luke Matson was 3 for 4 with two RBI; Maxten Gullufsen went 2 for 3 with one RBI; Karson Robinette singled and drove in one run and Austyn Troute was 1 for 1.

For Herron Financial, Grayson Harrison was 2 for 3 with two RBI; Brodie Caulley went 1 for 3; Brodin Chrisman went 2 for 3 with one RBI; Elijah Southworth was 1 for 3; Reid Johnson went 3 for 3 with a double and one RBI; Rylan Fields went 1 for 3 and Trace Smith was 1 for 3.

R

C 025 132 — 13

HF 201 000 — 3

Game 2

Elks 16, Donato’s 8

The two teams combined for 39 hits in this slug-fest.

For Donato’s, Xander Wilson was 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI; Ethan Howard had two hits and drove in two runs; Bentley Moore went 3 for 4; Austyn Anderson was 2 for 3 with one RBI; Gage Wilson was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI and Reese Carner went 3 for 3 with two doubles.

For Elks, Champ Walters was 4 for 4 with three doubles and one home run; Ethan Garrison was 4 for 4 with two doubles; Gavin Williams was 4 for 4 with one double; Jack Hamilton went 4 for 4; Noah Massie was 3 for 4 with a double; Micha Coole went 3 for 3; Mason Moore was 2 for 3 with a triple and Arri Medder was 1 for 3.

R

D 520 100 — 8

E 430 54x — 16

Game 3

ERA 7, Jr. Fire 5

Offensively for ERA, Max Pfeifer went 3 for 3 with a home run and a triple; Jackson Enochs was 2 for 3 with a triple and Tyler White was 3 for 3 with a home run.

For Jr. Fire, Aniah Robinson was 2 for 3; Jamaal Robinson hit a home run; Hayden Gray went 3 for 3; Mason Kelly went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI and Gatlin Rogers was 2 for 3.

July 8, 2020

Capuana’s 19, Quali-Tee 5

The two squads combined for 42 hits in this game.

Batting for Quali-Tee, Jack Hadden was 1 for 3 with a double and one RBI; Hudson Roberts was 3 for 3 with a triple and one RBI; Cade Wary went 2 for 3 with one RBI; Ryder Ward was 1 for 3; Griffin Davidson went 1 for 3; Easton Knisley was 2 for 2 and George Spellman was 2 for 2 with one RBI.

Offensively for Capuana’s, Gunner Robertson was 4 for 4 with four doubles and one RBI; Trevon Roberts was 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI; Jaxson Roberts went 4 for 4 and drove in four runs; Luke Matson was 2 for 2 with one RBI; Cohen Butts went 1 for 3; Carter Dumford was 4 for 4 with four RBI; Corbin Dumford went 4 for 4 with a double and a triple; Karsen Robinette was 4 for 4 with a double and one RBI; Maxten Gullufsen was 1 for 2 with one RBI; Corbin Wright was 1 for 2 with a double and Riley Wiseman was 2 for 2.

R

Q-T 022 10x — 5

C 550 54x — 19

July 9, 2020

Game 1

ERA 9, Jr. Fire 8

Offensively for Jr. Fire, Hunter Coates went 2 for 3 with two RBI; Mathew See was 1 for 4 with one RBI; Joseph Somers went 2 for 4 with one RBI; Hayden Gray was 2 for 3 with one RBI; Aniah Robinson was 3 for 4 with two RBI; Gage Lenigar went 1 for 4 with one RBI.

There was no report from ERA.

Game 2

Quali-Tee 13, Herron Financial 12

The teams combined for 41 hits.

For Quali-Tee at the bat, Jack Hadden went 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI; Griffin Davidson was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and one RBI; Hudson Roberts went 4 for 4 with a triple and five runs batted in; Ryder Ward was 3 for 4 with two RBI; Cade Wary was 2 for 4 with one RBI; George Speakman went 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBI and Carson Anders went 1 for 4 with one RBI.

For Herron Financial, Grayson Harrison was 3 for 4 with two doubles, one triple and two RBI; Tavin Farley had three hits, including two doubles and drove in two runs; Brodie Caulley went 2 for 4 with one RBI; Brodin Chrisman was 2 for 3 with one RBI; Drayden Gleason was 2 for 3 with one RBI; Elijah Southworth was 2 for 3 with a home run; Reid Johnson was 4 for 4 with one RBI; Rylan Fields went 2 for 4 with one RBI and Trace Smith went 1 for 2.

R

Q-T 340 114 — 13

HF 510 501 — 12