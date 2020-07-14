Epifano to attend Boyce College

Nicholas Epifano, son of Nick and Karen Epifano and a 2020 Fayette Christian School graduate, on July 9 committed to continue his academic and athletic endeavors at Boyce College.
Boyce is a Christian school founded in 1998 under the Southern Baptist Convention and is located on a 100-acre site in the Crescent Hill section in Louisville, Kentucky.
The school has around 1,200 students enrolled.
Epifano finished his schooling with a 3.84 grade point average and leaves as the Crusaders all-time basketball scorer with 1,094 points, including a single game career-high of 38 points.
He also was an outstanding scorer on the school’s boys soccer team during his playing career.
Epifano finished his senior year at Fayette Christian with a 21.2 points per game scoring average. He recorded seven double-double games (double figures in points and rebounds), captured 168 total rebounds and topped the team with a 56.1 2-point shooting percentage.
Epifano will play on the Boyce Bulldogs men’s basketball team which is a member of the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) Division 2 in the Mideast Regional.
Michael McCarty will be starting his fourth season as the Bulldogs head coach and will be in his 19th season coaching overall.
The program went 3-24 last season with only one senior on the team. The Bulldogs faced many schools either in the NCAA Division 3, NAIA or NCCAA Division 1 that offer athletic scholarships.
This upcoming Boyce men’s basketball squad is scheduled to have four seniors, four juniors and six sophomores if everyone returns.