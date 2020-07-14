Epifano to attend Boyce College

Nicholas Epifano, son of Nick and Karen Epifano and a 2020 Fayette Christian School graduate, on July 9 committed to continue his academic and athletic endeavors at Boyce College.

Boyce is a Christian school founded in 1998 under the Southern Baptist Convention and is located on a 100-acre site in the Crescent Hill section in Louisville, Kentucky.

The school has around 1,200 students enrolled.

Epifano finished his schooling with a 3.84 grade point average and leaves as the Crusaders all-time basketball scorer with 1,094 points, including a single game career-high of 38 points.

He also was an outstanding scorer on the school’s boys soccer team during his playing career.

Epifano finished his senior year at Fayette Christian with a 21.2 points per game scoring average. He recorded seven double-double games (double figures in points and rebounds), captured 168 total rebounds and topped the team with a 56.1 2-point shooting percentage.

Epifano will play on the Boyce Bulldogs men’s basketball team which is a member of the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) Division 2 in the Mideast Regional.

Michael McCarty will be starting his fourth season as the Bulldogs head coach and will be in his 19th season coaching overall.

The program went 3-24 last season with only one senior on the team. The Bulldogs faced many schools either in the NCAA Division 3, NAIA or NCCAA Division 1 that offer athletic scholarships.

This upcoming Boyce men’s basketball squad is scheduled to have four seniors, four juniors and six sophomores if everyone returns.

Nicholas Epifano, seated, third from left, on July 9, 2020 signed a letter of intent to attend Boyce College, where he will continue his education and basketball career. He was joined by his parents, (seated), Karen and Nick Epifano, his sister, Luisa, standing, at left, and Fayette Christian School basketball coach Gary Shaffer and his wife, Jean. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_nicholassigning2-1-.jpg Nicholas Epifano, seated, third from left, on July 9, 2020 signed a letter of intent to attend Boyce College, where he will continue his education and basketball career. He was joined by his parents, (seated), Karen and Nick Epifano, his sister, Luisa, standing, at left, and Fayette Christian School basketball coach Gary Shaffer and his wife, Jean. Courtesy photo