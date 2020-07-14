WCH LL All-Star games set for Saturday

There are two Little League All-Star games scheduled for Saturday at the Little League complex on Lewis Street.

The Record-Herald has received the following press release from the Washington C.H. Little League:

All the action begins on Saturday, July 18 at 5 p.m. when we kick things off with the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby.

We follow that up with the Minors scoreboard dedication and the Minors Division All-Star Game between Team Red and Team Blue.

Once that contest comes to a close, we will be drawing the winners of the highly anticipated 50/50 raffle. The night concludes with the Majors scoreboard dedication and the Majors Division All-Star Game between the National League and the American League.

In addition, there will be a District tournament this year for the 12u Washington C.H. All-Stars. Washington C.H. Little League is now in District 6. The tournament will be played in New Albany, starting on Monday, July 27. The rosters for these teams are featured below.

—————

All-Star Teams

Minors Team Red (Capuana, Jr. Fire, Donato’s)

Corbin Dumford, Trevon Roberts, Gunner Robertson, Luke Matson, Gage Lenigar, Mason Kelly, Aniah Robinson, Hayden Gray, Gavin Bunch, Xander Wilson, Austin Anderson, Bentley Moore

Minors Team Blue (Elks, Herron, Quali-Tee, ERA)

Grayson Harrison, Tavin Farley, Elijah Southworth, Champ Walters, Gavin Williams, Jack Hamilton, Jack Hadden, Griffin Davidson, Hudson Roberts, Max Pfeifer, Jackson Enochs, Mason Heidler

Majors National League

Zane Carner, Kolton Pennington, James Bunch, Liam Alsop, Matt Jones, Wyatt Putley, Jacob Rheinsheld, Joseph Rheinsheld, Jeston Everhart, Carson Gilpen, Kiontae Tyree, Wyatt Sever

Majors American League

Sam Pfeifer, Dakota Brown, Max Johnson, Spencer Branham, Phoenix Williams, Ty Huffman, Bradley Davis, Randon Stolzenburg, Jacob Hays, Collin Everhart

12U District All-Star Team

Lucas King (Unanimous Selection), Cooper Robertson (US), Cameron Morton (US), Kyler Vernier (US), Andrew Young (US), Kenton Berry, Jameson Hyer, Gage Henry, Westin Dawes, Aden Osborne, Hayden Cornell, Jarett Daniels, Donnell Tressler and Kiontae Tyree (Alternate)