Washington C.H. Little League Report

Majors Results

July 2, 2020

Game 1

Eagles 6, Super Sport 6

The two-hour time limit was reached in the top of the sixth inning.

Due to this, the score reverted back to the final completed inning (the fifth), meaning the game officially ended in a tie.

For Super Sport, Phoenix Williams pitched two innings with five strikeouts and six earned runs.

Cooper Robertson pitched 3.2 innings, striking out 11. He walked two and allowed one earned run.

For Eagles, Gage Henry pitched five innings with eight strikeouts, one walk and four earned runs.

At the plate for Eagles, Henry went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, one RBI and one stolen base.

Jarett Daniels hit a double, scored three runs and had six stolen bases.

Carson Gilpen went 2 for 4 with a double, one run scored, one RBI and two stolen bases and Ty Huffman hit a triple, scored once and had one stolen base.

For Super Sport, Robertson went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run.

James Bunch went 2 for 3 and Williams was also 2 for 3.

RH

E 330 005 — 6

SS 100 14x — 6

———

Game 2

SVG 11, First State Bank 8

For SVG, Kyler Vernier started and pitched 3.2 innings with nine strikeouts to earn the win.

Cam Morton pitched 1.1 innings with two strikeouts for the save.

There was no pitching report for First State Bank.

Offensively for SVG, Morton went 4 for 4 with two doubles, one triple, three runs scored and three RBI.

Vernier was 2 for 4 with one run and one RBI.

Keonte Tyree was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and two runs scored and Kenton Berry went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

R

FSB 310 13x — 8

SVG 403 22x — 11

———

Minors Division

July 3, 2020

Herron Financial 12, Elks 6

Offensively for Herron Financial, Tavin Farley went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI; Grayson Harrison went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI; Brodie Caulley was 2 for 4 with one RBI; Brodin Chrisman was 2 for 4 with two doubles; Drayden Gleason went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Elijah Southworth was 2 for 3 with one RBI; Reid Johnson went 3 for 4 with a triple and Rylan Fields was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

For Elks, Champ Walters was 1 for 3 with a triple and Ethan Garrison was 1 for 3 and his hit was a triple.

R

HF 205 203 — 12

E 000 222 — 6