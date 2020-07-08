Washington C.H. Little League Report

Majors Results

June 30, 2020

Eagles 7, McDonald’s 1

Ty Huffman started for Eagles. He pitched two innings with five strikeouts, three walks and two hits.

Jarett Daniels got the win in relief. He worked three innings with five strikeouts, seven walks and one hit.

Jestin Everhart pitched two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout and three walks and Lucas King got the save, with one strikeout.

Dakota Brown started and took the loss for McDonald’s. He pitched 2.1 innings with three strikeouts, three walks, three hits and three earned runs.

Max Johnson pitched 1.1 innings with five strikeouts, one walk, four hits and four earned runs allowed.

Sam Pfeifer struck out one batter and allowed two hits.

Offensively for Eagles, King went 2 for 3 with one run scored, one RBI and four stolen bases.

Huffman was 2 for 3 with two runs, two RBI and four stolen bases; Daniels had one hit (a double), walked twice, scored twice, drove in two and stole two bases.

Bradley Davis went 3 for 3 with a double, one run and one stolen base.

For McDonald’s, Pfeifer was 2 for 4 with one run scored and Hayden Cornell went 2 for 3.

RH

Mc 100 000 — 1 3

E 003 40x — 7 9

———

Minors Results

July 2, 2020

Game 1

Capuana’s 11, Elks 6

At the plate for Capuana’s, Gunner Roberson went 3 for 4 with three RBI; Trevon Roberts was 3 for 3 with a triple, a home run and two RBI; Corbin Dumford went 2 for 3 with a home run and one RBI; Corbin Wright had one hit and drove in one run; Austyn Troute was 2 for 2 with one RBI; and Riley Wiseman went 2 for 3.

For Elks, Gavin Williams went 2 for 3 with a home run; Champ Walters was 2 for 3 with a home run; Micha Coole went 3 for 3 and Mason Moore was 2 for 3 with a double.

R

E 303 000 — 6

C 330 05x — 11

———

Game 2

ERA 7, Donato’s 5

Offensively for Donato’s, Xander Wilson went 4 for 4 with a double; Bentley Moore was 4 for 4 with two RBI and Daniel Tressler went 3 for 3 with two RBI.

There were no hitting statistics available for ERA.

———

Minors Results

July 1, 2020

Game 1

Capuana’s 14, ERA 10

Offensively for Capuana’s, Gunner Roberson was 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBI; Trevon Roberts was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI; Luke Matson went 3 for 4 with two doubles and one RBI; Cohen Butts went 2 for 2; Carter Dumford was 2 for 2 with a double and one RBI; Corbin Dumford hit a triple and drove in two runs.

There was no information for ERA.

R

C 400 508 — 14

ERA 003 115 — 10

— ——

Game 2

Herron Financial 12, Quali-Tee 8

For Herron Financial, Reid Johnson was 4 for 4 with a triple; Tavin Farley was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI; Grayson Harrison was 4 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBI; Brodie Caulley went 4 for 4 with a double and four RBI and Drayden Gleason was 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI.

For Quali-Tee, Jack Hadden went 3 for 3 with a triple; Hudson Roberts was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and one RBI; Cade Wary went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Ryder Ward went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI and Easton Knisley was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs batted in.

R

HF 203 025 — 12

Q-T 202 031 — 8

———

Minors Results

June 30, 2020

Game 1

Elks 14, Herron Financial 2

Offensively for Elks, Gavin Williams went 4 for 4 with two doubles; Ethan Garrison hit a double and a home run; Champ Walters hit two doubles and a triple; Noah Massie had two triples; Jack Hamilton hit a double and Faith Dodd hit a double.

There were no hitting statistics for Herron Financial with this report.

———

Game 2

Jr. Firemen 15, Donato’s 1

Batting for Jr. Firemen, Gage Linegar went 5 for 5 with a triple and two RBI; Hayden Gray was 5 for 5 with two doubles and one RBI; Jamal Robinson was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBI; Mason Kelley went 4 for 4 with three triples and three RBI and Gatlin Rogers was 4 for 4 with a double and four RBI.

For Donato’s, Bentley Moore was 3 for 3 with a double; Xavier Wilson went 3 for 3; Gavin Bunch was 2 for 3 and Tucker Carper went 2 for 3.

R

JF 404 511 — 15

D 000 010 — 1

———

Minors Results

June 26, 2020

Game 1

Elks 13, Quali-Tee 9

Offensively for Elks, Gavin Williams was 2 for 4 with two doubles; Faith Dodd went 3 for 3; Ethan Garrison went 3 for 4 with a double and two home runs; Champ Walters was 3 for 3 with two triples and one home run; Noah Massie was 3 for 3 with a triple; Jack Hamilton went 2 for 3 with two doubles; Mason Moore went 2 for 3, hitting a pair of doubles.

For Quali-Tee, Jack Hadden went 3 for 4 with one double; Griffin Davidson went 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBI; Cade Wary was 3 for 4 with two doubles; Ryder Ward went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and three RBI; Easton Knisley went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI.

R

E 322 204 — 13

Q-T 204 300 — 9

———

Game 2

Jr. Firemen 4, Herron Financial 3

At the plate for Jr. Firemen, Gatlin Rogers went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Mason Kelley went 2 for 3 with a double and Gage Leniger was 2 for 3 with one RBI.

For Herron Financial, Grayson Harrison went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Brodie Caulley was 1 for 3 with one RBI and Tavin Farley went 2 for 3 with a double.

R

JF 010 21x — 4

HF 201 00x — 3