Smith’s winnings surpass $30 million

Fayette County native Tyler Smith continues to accumulate harness racing victories and with it, the accumulated total of winnings for the horses he’s driven continues to rise.

On June 25, the total amount of prize money won by horses Smith has driven, went over the $30 million mark.

Smith, 27, drives at all the tracks in Ohio, including Scioto Downs, Miami Valley, Hollywood, Dayton, Northfield and at county fairs.

He is the son of Jeff and Kathy Smith. Jeff is a trainer and driver and the late Curly Smith (Tyler’s grandfather) was also a driver.