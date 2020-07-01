Majors Results

June 25, 2020

Game 1

McDonald’s 13, Super Sport 3

Sam Pfeifer started and got the win for McDonald’s.

He pitched 1.1 innings with four strikeouts, five walks and no earned runs.

Westin Dawes pitched 2.2 innings with seven strikeouts, one walk and three earned runs allowed.

There was no pitching information for Super Sport.

Offensively for McDonald’s, Dakota Brown was 3 for 4; Spencer Branham was 3 for 3 with one RBI; Dawes went 2 for 3 with one RBI; Max Johnson was 2 for 3 and Jarius Pettiford was 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI.

There were no hitting statistics available for Super Sport.

R

Mc 409 0xx — 13

SS 001 2xx — 3

———

Game 2

First State Bank 8, SVG 6

Donnell Tressler started and pitched one inning for SVG. He recorded one strikeout with four walks and four earned runs.

Kyler Vernier pitched five innings and suffered the loss. He struck out 10, walked three and allowed four earned runs.

At the plate for SVG, Vernier was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Kionte Tyree had one hit and scored one run; Tressler was 1 for 2; Cam Morton was 1 for 2 with a double; Jake Hayes was 1 for 2 with two runs scored and James Thornhill scored one run.

There were no pitching or hitting statistics provided for First State Bank.

R

FSB 402 20x — 8

SVG 040 11x — 6

———

June 24, 2020

Eagles 9, First State Bank 3

Eagles had a combined no-hitter pitched by Lucas King and Jestin Everhart.

King started and was the winning pitcher for Eagles.

He worked 5.1 innings with 14 strikeouts, four walks, no hits and three earned runs.

Everhart closed out the no-hitter with two-thirds of an inning, striking out two to record the save.

Pitching for First State Bank, Hayden Cornell started and sustained the loss. He pitched two innings with three strikeouts, two walks, six hits and four earned runs allowed.

Aden Osborne pitched 2.2 innings with six strikeouts, two walks and three hits.

Andrew Young worked one inning on the mound with one strikeout, one walk, two hits and one earned run.

Rheinsheld (no first name given) pitched one-third of an inning with one strikeout.

Offensively for Eagles, Kind was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI.

Gage Henry went 2 for 4 with three RBI. Both of his hits were triples.

Everhart was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.

Young, Osborne and Matthew Jones each scored a run for First State Bank.

FSB scored by an errors, walks and passed balls.

RH

E 310 131 — 9 10

FSB 010 011 — 3 0

———

Minors Results

June 25, 2020

Game 1

Capuana’s 10, Herron Financial 6

Offensively for Capuana’s, Gunner Roberson was 3 for 4 with one RBI; Trevon Roberts went 3 for 3 with a double; Luke Matson was 3 for 3 with two RBI; Karsen Robinette went 2 for 2 and Cohen Butts was 2 for 3 with a double.

For Herron Financial, Tavin Farley went 3 for 3 with a double; Reid Johnson was 3 for 3 with two RBI; Elijah Southworth was 2 for 3 with two RBI; Grayson Harrison was 2 for 3 with a double and Drayden Gleason went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

R

HF 301 002 — 6

C 022 15x — 10

———

Game 2

Elks 9, Donato’s 7

Offensively for Elks, Gavin Williams had two hits, including a double; Ethan Garrison had two hits, including a double; Champ Walters had three hits, including a double and a triple; Noah Massie had two hits, including a grand slam home run and Ian Taylor hit a double.

There were no offensive statistics provided for Donato’s.

R

E 204 030 — 9

D 001 033 — 7

Minors Results

June 24, 2020

Game 1

Capuana’s 5, ERA 4

Offensively for Capuana’s, Gunner Roberson was 2 for 2; Corbin Dumford was 2 for 3 with a triple and one RBI; Luke Matson was 3 for 3 with three doubles and two RBI; Karsen Robinette was 2 for 2; Cohen Butts was 1 for 1 and Austyn Troute was 1 for 1 with one RBI.

There were no hitting statistics provided for ERA.

R

ERA 100 003 — 4

C 210 02x — 5

———

Game 2

Donato’s 13, Quali-Tee 10

Offensively for Donato’s, Daniel Tressler was 4 for 4 with 3 RBI; Gage Wilson was 3 for 3 with one RBI; Reese Carner went 2 for 4 with two RBI; Xander Wilson was 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI; Christian Moore was 2 for 2 with one RBI; Silas Delbruge went 4 for 4 and Ethan Howard was 3 for 3 with one RBI.

For Quali-Tee, Griffin Davidson was 2 for 3 with one RBI; Jack Hadden was 2 for 3 with one RBI; Cade Wary was 3 for 4 with two doubles and one RBI; Ryder Ward went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI; Easton Knisley was 2 for 4 and Hudson Roberts was 3 for 3 with two triples and four RBI.

R

QT 210 124 — 10

D 145 30x — 13