Parents/players meeting for WMS football set for July 7

The Record-Herald has received the following information from Washington High School head football coach Chuck Williamson:

A Parents and Players meeting for the Washington Middle School football program has been set.

It will be held Tuesday, July 7 at 6 p.m. at the high school’s football practice field (at the track).

This is for any parents of 7th and 8th graders who are interested in playing football for the 2020 season. Kids and their parents or guardians need to attend.

Please contact 7th and 8th grade head coach Eric Downey, 740-313-2635 or head coach Chuck Williamson at 614-804-0613 for more information.