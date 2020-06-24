Super Sport, SVG post wins in WCH LL

There were two games played Tuesday, June 23 on the Majors field at the Washington C.H. Little League complex on Lewis Street.

In the first game, Super Sport defeated McDonald’s, 8-6.

In the second game, SVG beat Eagles, 11-8.

Cooper Robertson started and got the win on the mound for Super Sport.

He pitched five innings with 13 strikeouts, three walks and six earned runs allowed.

Isiah Wilson pitched one inning to record the save, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Dakota Brown started for McDonald’s and worked three innings with three strikeouts, six walks and four earned runs allowed.

Max Johnson pitched one inning with three strikeouts, five walks and four earned runs, taking the loss.

Sam Pfeifer pitched two innings and struck out three.

Offensively for Super Sport, Robertson went 3 for 4 with a double, a grand slam home run and six RBI.

James Bunch went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

For McDonald’s, Westin Dawes was 2 for 3 with a home run.

Brown went 2 for 4 with a double and Pfeifer went 1 for 4.

SS 103 400 — 8

Mc 301 020 — 6

———

In the game featuring SVG going against Eagles, Kenton Berry started for SVG and pitched three innings with six strikeouts, four walks and seven earned runs.

Kyler Vernier came on in relief and pitched 1.1 innings with three strikeouts, three walks and two earned runs. He was credited with the win.

Don Don Tressler pitched two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout and one walk to notch the save.

For Eagles, Gage Henry started and pitched 3.2 innings with six strikeouts, four walks and seven earned runs.

Carson Gilpin pitched two-thirds of an inning with two strikeouts, three walks and five earned runs, absorbing the loss.

Jeston Everhart pitched two-thirds of an inning with two strikeouts.

At the plate for SVG, Cam Morton went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run, one run scored and seven RBI.

Vernier went 3 for 4 with a triple, one run scored and four RBI.

Keonte Tyree scored three runs.

For Eagles, Lucas King went 3 for 3 with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBI.

Bradley Davis was 2 for 4 with one run scored; Gilpin was 1 for 3 with one run scored and two RBI; Levi Wilson was 1 for 2 with two RBI.

SVG 140 25x — 12 11

E 520 11x — 9 8