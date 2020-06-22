WCH LL report

June 18, 2020

Game 1 Majors

McDonald’s 21, First State Bank 10

Westin Dawes pitched four innings for McDonald’s to gain the win.

He allowed five earned runs with seven strikeouts and five walks.

Offensively for McDonald’s, Sam Pfeifer went 3 for 3 with two triples and three RBI.

Dawes was 2 for 3 with one home run and six RBI.

Spencer Branham was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Max Johnson had one hit and drove in one run and Dakota Brown was 1 for 3.

There were no pitching or hitting stats reported for First State Bank.

FSB 401 05x — 10

Mc 105 5(11)x — 21

June 18, 2020

Game 2 Majors

Eagles 11, Super Sport 10

In the second game on Thursday, June 18, Eagles edged Super Sport, 11-10.

For Super Sport, Cooper Robertson pitched three innings with six earned runs, 10 strikeouts and five walks. He suffered the loss.

Colton Pennington pitched one-third of an inning with five earned runs, one strikeout and five walks and James Bunch worked two-thirds of an inning with no earned runs and two strikeouts.

For Eagles, Gage Henry started and pitched two innings to record the win. He allowed two earned runs with six strikeouts and two walks.

Lucas King pitched three innings with three earned runs, seven strikeouts and one walk, notching the save.

At the plate for Super Sport, Robertson hit a double and drove in one run; Zane Carner hit a double and Bunch was 1 for 3.

For Eagles, King was 3 for 3 with a double and a triple, three runs scored and three RBI.

Carson Gilpin hit a triple, scored one run and drove in two; Jestin Everhart was 1 for 3 with one run and two RBI and Jarett Daniels walked twice and scored twice.

———

June 16, 2020

Game 1 Minors

Quali-Tee 6, ERA 4

There were no statistics available from this game.

Game 2 Minors

Herron Financial 8, Jr. Firemen 6

Offensively for Herron Financial, Tavin Farley went 3 for 3 with two singles, one double and two runs scored.

Borodin Chrisman went 2 for 3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.

Grayson Harrison was 3 for 3 with two singles, one triple, two RBI and one run scored; Reid Johnson had a single and drove in one run and Brodie Caulley hit a single.

There were no offensive statistics reported for Jr. Firemen.

HF 301 000 4 — 8

JF 012 000 3 — 6

———

There were two games in the Minors on Wednesday, June 17.

Donato’s beat ERA, 9-5 and Elks edged Capuana’s, 7-6.

There were no hitting stats reported from either of these games.

June 18, 2020

Game 1 Minors

Jr. Firemen 11, Donato’s 8

Offensively for Jr. Firemen, Gauge Leniger hit a home run, Hayden Gray hit a triple and Jamal Robinson hit a triple.

For Donato’s, Reese Carner went 2 for 3; Austin Anderson, 3-3; Daniel Tressler, 3-3, 2 RBI; Gavin Bunch, 1-3, 3 RBI; Gavin Streitenberger, 1-2, 1 RBI; Silas Delbruge, 2-3, 3 RBI.

JF 240 14x — 11

D 022 04x — 8

Game 2 Minors

Quali-Tee 14, Capuana’s 6

At the plate for Quali-Tee, Griffin Davidson had two hits, including a double and drove in two runs; Jack Hadden and Easton Knisley each had one hit and Ryder Ward had two hits, including a double and two RBI.

For Capuana’s, Trevon Roberts was 3 for 4 with a grand slam home run.

Corbin Dumford went 4 for 4 and he, too, hit a grand slam home run.

Jaxson Roberts, 3-3; Karson Robinette, 3-3 and Carter Dumford, 3-4.

———

June 19, 2020

Game 1 Minors

Herron Financial 7, ERA 3

For Herron Financial, offensively: Tavin Farley, 3-3; Braden Chrisman, 2-3; Grayson Harrison, 3-3, home run, 4 RBI; Brodie Caulley, 1-3, 3 RBI; Elijah Southworth, 1-3; Draylon Gleason, 1-2, double.

There were no offensive statistics reported for ERA.

ERA 011 100 — 3

HF 303 01x — 7

Game 2 Minors

Jr. Firemen 5, Elks 4

There were no statistics available from this game.