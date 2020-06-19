WCH LL 66th season gets underway

The Washington Court House Little League opened its 66th season Tuesday, June 16 one game on the Majors field and two on the Minors field.

In the Majors, First State Bank defeated SVG, 6-5.

First State Bank had seven hits to five for SVG.

Jamison Hyer pitched three innings with eight strikeouts to get the win for First State Bank.

Andrew Young pitched one-third of an inning and Aden Osborne pitched 2.2 innings, striking out five and recording the save.

Kyler Vernier pitched five innings for SVG, striking out nine and absorbing the loss.

Offensively for SVG, Donnell Tressler went 3 for 3 with a double and one run batted in.

Cameron Morton was 1 for 3 with a double and one RBI.

In Minors action on June 16, Quali-Tee beat ERA, 6-4 and Herron Financial edged Jr. Firemen, 4-3.

R H

SVG 012 110 — 5 5

FSB 103 20x — 6 7

On Wednesday, June 17, in Majors play, Eagles defeated McDonald’s, 10-5.

For Eagles, Ty Huffman started and pitched 2.2 innings with four strikeouts.

Justin Everhart got the win in relief with 1.1 innings pitched and three strikeouts.

For McDonald’s, Sam Pfeifer started and threw three innings, striking out six. He allowed five earned runs.

Weston Dawes pitched one inning with four strikeouts and no runs allowed.

Dakota Brown pitched one inning, allowing five earned runs, suffering the loss.

At the plate for Eagles, Lucas King went 2 for 3 with a triple, one RBI, three runs scored and one stolen base.

Carson Gilpin was 2 for 3 with a triple, one RBI, two runs scored and one stolen base.

Huffman hit a triple, scored twice and had one stolen base.

Offensively for McDonald’s, Dawes was 1 for 2 with a triple and two stolen bases.

Pfeifer had one hit and one stolen base and Brown singled, scored once and stole one base.

RH

E 203 05x — 10 6

Mc 002 3xx — 5 3

In the second game of the evening in Majors action, SVG beat Super Sport, 14-2.

Donnell Tressler started for SVG, pitching two innings for the win. He struck out five with no hits and one walk.

Cameron Morton pitched one inning for SVG, striking out three with no hits allowed.

Tressler was 1 for 3 with a double and Morton had one hit.

Kyler Vernier was 2 for 3 for SVG.

RH

SVG 806 xxx — 14

SS 110 xxx — 2

In the Minors on June 17, Donato’s beat ERA Martin, 9-5 and Elks defeated Capuana’s, 7-6.

On Tuesday, Super Sport will take on McDonald’s at 5:45 p.m. and SVG will play Eagles at 8 p.m.

On Monday, in the Minors, Donato’s will play Herron Financial at 6 p.m. and Capuana’s will play Jr. Firemen at 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, on the Minors field, Quali-Tee will face Jr. Firemen at 6 p.m. and Elks will meet ERA Martin at 8 p.m.

