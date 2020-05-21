Washington Court House Little League sign-ups Friday, May 22

The Record-Herald has received the following release from the Washington C.H. Little League board:

Due to the recent pandemic, the board members of the Washington Court House Little League understand that times have become increasingly difficult for those in our community.

As a result, we have been reaching out to those individuals that have already registered and have been offering them refunds with the opportunity for their children to still play ball this summer.

With that said, we have found that some of the parents have been willing to donate their registration fees back to the Washington Court House Little League program to help pay for general operating expenses and upkeep of the facilities.

For those that have continued to stay with us during these uncertain times, we greatly appreciate your support. We want to remind everyone that we are holding an additional registration Friday, May 22 from 6 until 7 p.m. at the little league facility on Lewis Street.

Please like and follow our Facebook page, Washington Court House Little League, to stay up-to-date with our latest news and notes.

Once on our page, you will be able to find the necessary forms to get your child registered for the upcoming season.

Additionally, practices for WCH LL are slated to begin on Monday, June 1.

The season is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 15 and be completed by Friday, July 31.

Parents or guardians will need a copy of their child’s birth certificate and a grade card to verify age and residency.