howicompete campaign launched by OHSAA and allied organizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Inspiring student-athletes to continue training during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has launched the #howicompete campaign, which will collect and promote messages and videos posted by OHSAA member schools, media and the OHSAA’s allied organizations.

With school facilities shuttered, student-athletes are not permitted to gather together, therefore the #howicompete campaign encourages training on their own at home and with instructions sent electronically by their school coaches.

Student-athletes and teams are encouraged to set goals and compete against themselves and others while complying with social distancing guidelines. Content will be promoted through the OHSAA’s social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) on its handle @OHSAASports.

“The health and safety of all Ohioans is our top priority, but we also want student-athletes to stay focused and motivated to pick up where they left off when school sports return,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “There are so many things that kids can do on their own or with their parents and siblings. Especially something like running and walking, which is a habit that can stay with them for a long time and keep them healthy as adults.”

Organizations such as the Ohio high school coaches associations, Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OIAAA) and many more are asked to help encourage and promote content from student-athletes and tag the OHSAA using #howicompete. The OHSAA is also excited to share this campaign in support of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, which is encouraging stories from competitors whose resilience is helping them Live Forward during this unprecedented health crisis.