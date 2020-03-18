Walnut Ridge senior VonCameron Davis named Ohio Mr. Basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Columbus Walnut Ridge High School senior VonCameron Davis was announced as Ohio Mr. Basketball Wednesday by a statewide media panel.

Now in its 33rd year, the prestigious award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 220-pound Davis led Walnut Ridge to a 22-5 record and the school’s first Columbus City League championship since 1971. He averaged 26.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and shot 52.7 percent from the field. He will continue his academic and basketball career at Kent State University.

Davis and former Northland High School standout Jared Sullinger, a two-time Mr. Basketball honoree, are the only boys basketball players to earn first-team All-Columbus City League honors all four years.

Other finalists for the award were Christopher “CJ” Anthony of Harvest Prep, Luke Powell of Barnesville, Josiah Fulcher of Lima Senior, Grant Whisman of Middletown Madison, Zach Rasile of McDonald, Malaki Branham of Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and John Hugley of Lyndhurst Brush.