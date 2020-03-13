OHSAA updates status of winter, spring sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released an update regarding winter and spring sports.

This is an update on several issues that are related to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s recent order mandating school closures beginning next week and their impact on school-based athletics.

OHSAA Regional and State Boys Basketball, State Girls Basketball, State Ice Hockey and State Individual Wrestling Tournaments

As announced Thursday, the above-mentioned tournaments are postponed indefinitely.

Given the rapidly changing events nationally and statewide, we are assessing the situation daily. It is impossible to make a determination (Friday) … the reason for continuing them to be ‘postponed.’

The OHSAA has implemented indefinitely a no-contact period, which prohibits any coach, paid or volunteer, approved by the Board of Education to provide coaching, instruction or supervising conditioning and physical fitness programs or open gyms to members of a school team in their sports. Again, we are assessing this daily and we will keep you up-to-date on a regular basis.

All Sports

A mandatory no-contact period is in effect for all school-sponsored sports March 17-April 5, 2020. Additionally, there will be a mandatory shut down of facilities used for the purpose of conducting athletics activities from March 17-April 5, 2020.