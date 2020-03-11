OHSAA State tournaments – where to watch and listen

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With a minimal number of spectators permitted inside the arenas to watch this week’s OHSAA state tournaments, fans can utilize several options for live coverage.

Those details are listed below, along with this week’s OHSAA Radio Network “Tournament Tipoff Show,” which includes an extended interview with OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass regarding the announcements this week by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding spectators at sporting events.

Spectrum News 1 will televise the girls basketball state championship games Saturday live inside St. John Arena. Live video of all 12 girls games will be available on OHSAA.tv for $9.99 per game (free for Spectrum subscribers). In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network will have all 12 games live at https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio

On Sunday night, the championship matches of the wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center will be streamed live at OHSAA.tv. Ryan Mitchell, Scott Leo and Matthew O’Hara will call the finals.

All three games of the ice hockey state tournament at Nationwide Arena will be streamed live at OHSAA.tv, with Bob McElligott and Dylan Tyrer calling the games on Saturday, and Dylan and Isaac Petkac doing the final on Sunday.

Girls Basketball State Championship Games on Spectrum; All Games at OHSAA.tv

Spectrum News 1 will televise the girls state championship games live on Saturday, along with the boys Division I state semifinals March 20 and the boys state championship games on March 21. All games from the girls and boys state basketball tournaments can be viewed live at http://OHSAA.tv

OHSAA Radio Network Weekly “Tournament Tipoff Show” Posted

This week’s basketball “OHSAA Tournament Tipoff Show” is posted at the link below. Show host Marty Bannister interviews OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass to discuss this week’s statewide developments regarding the coronavirus COVID-19. In addition, guest Jim Dabbelt breaks down the girls basketball state tournament, and Chris Solwecki (OHSAA Radio Network) goes inside the top girls and boys matchups according to the state polls.

In addition, the show features regional reports from broadcasters including Bill Rice (Findlay WFIN), Todd Bell (OHSAA Radio Network and Spectrum), Don Vincent (Oberlin WOBL) and Todd Walker (Lima WIMA).