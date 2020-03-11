MT’s Butler, Aleshire receive golf honors

The Record-Herald has received the following press release from Frontier Athletic Conference commissioner Terri Tutt.

The Southeast District Golf Association announces the 2019 All-Southeast District Golfers from Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) schools Chillicothe High School, Jackson High School, and Miami Trace High School.

Daniel Haller (Chillicothe) and Trace Speakman (Jackson) were both 1st Team All-FAC and shared the honor of FAC Boys Golfer of the Year.

Alyssa Butler (Miami Trace) was the medalist at the Sectional Tournament and lost in a playoff at the District Tournament to advance to the State Tournament.

Libby Aleshire (Miami Trace) was the FAC Girls Golfer of the Year. Both Aleshire and Butler were 1st Team All-FAC golfers.

Isabella Fischer (Chillicothe) was also 1st Team All-FAC and shot a career low at the District Tournament.

1st Team Boys

Daniel Haller – Sr. – Chillicothe High School

Trace Speakman – Sr. – Jackson High School

1st Team Girls

Alyssa Butler – So. – Miami Trace High School

Libby Aleshire – So. – Miami Trace High School

Honorable Mention Girls

Isabella Fischer – Fr. – Chillicothe High School