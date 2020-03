Boys Regional Basketball Pairings

2020 Boys Basketball Regional Tournament Pairings

Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change

Records Indicated Are as of District Final from Available Information

Home Team Listed First. Rankings are from the Final Associated Press Poll released on Monday, February 17

DIVISION I

Region 1 – Toledo/Akron

No. 2 Lakewood St. Edward (24-1) vs. Lorain (17-8) at University of Akron, Rhodes Arena, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Lima Senior (22-3) vs. Toledo Start (21-4) at University of Toledo, Savage Arena, Wednesday 7 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at University of Toledo, Savage Arena, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 2 – Cleveland

Canton McKinley (23-4) vs. Shaker Heights (20-5) at Cleveland State University, Wolstein Center, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Mentor (19-6) vs. Medina (20-5) at Cleveland State University, Wolstein Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Cleveland State University, Wolstein Center, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 3 – Columbus

Columbus Walnut Ridge (22-4) vs. No. 5 Hilliard Bradley (24-2) at Ohio Dominican University, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Thomas Worthington (21-5) vs. Westerville Central (18-7) at Ohio Dominican University, Thursday, 7 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Ohio Dominican University, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 4 – Cincinnati (District Finals Are Sunday, March 8)

Centerville (14-11) or West Chester Lakota West (14-11) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (24-1) or Springboro (13-11) at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 8 Liberty Township Lakota East (23-2) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati La Salle (22-3) or Cincinnati St. Xavier (16-7) at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Division I State Semifinals and Championship

Region 2 vs. Region 1, Fri., March 20 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 6 p.m.

Region 3 vs. Region 4, Fri., March 20 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., March 21 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 8:30 p.m.

DIVISION II

Region 5 – Canton

Youngstown Chaney (19-6) vs. No. 4 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (20-4) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 5 Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (20-3) vs. Wooster Triway (21-3) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Region 6 – Bowling Green

No. 8 Upper Sandusky (24-1) vs. No. 1 Lima Shawnee (25-0) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 8 Toledo Rogers (22-3) vs. Parma Heights Holy Name (20-5) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 7 – Athens

New Philadelphia (18-7) vs. Columbus St. Francis DeSales (19-6) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville Logan Elm (20-7) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (23-3) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Region 8 – Dayton

Columbus Beechcroft (18-6) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (22-4) at University of Dayton Arena, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (24-2) vs. Dayton Thurgood Marshall (18-8) at University of Dayton Arena, Thursday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at University of Dayton Arena, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division II State Semifinals and Championship

Region 5 vs. Region 7, Thurs., March 19 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 12 p.m.

Region 6 vs. Region 8, Thurs., March 19 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 2 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., March 21 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 10:45 a.m.

DIVISION III

Region 9 – Canton

Creston Norwayne (20-5) vs. Warrensville Heights (14-12) at Canton Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Atwater Waterloo (23-2) vs. Leavittsburg Labrae (19-6) at Canton Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Canton Fieldhouse, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 10 – Bowling Green

Metamora Evergreen (24-1) vs. Johnstown-Monroe (19-7) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford (24-3) vs. No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 11 – Athens

No. 1 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (22-3) vs. No. 9 Chillicothe Zane Trace (22-3) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (24-2) vs. No. 6 Proctorville Fairland (23-2) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 12 – Dayton

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (23-2) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Deer Park (23-1) at University of Dayton Arena, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Dayton Stivers School for the Arts (14-8) vs. Anna (22-4) at University of Dayton Arena, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at University of Dayton Arena, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Division III State Semifinals and Championship

Region 12 vs. Region 9, Fri., March 20 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 12 p.m.

Region 11 vs. Region 10, Fri., March 20 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., March 21 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 5:15 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Region 13 – Canton

No. 7 Richmond Heights (21-4) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (12-13) at Canton Fieldhouse, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

McDonald (22-3) vs. No. 5 Lucas (25-1) at Canton Fieldhouse, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Canton Fieldhouse, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 14 – Bowling Green

No. 2 Antwerp (25-0) vs. No. 1 Columbus Grove (25-0) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

Rockford Parkway (18-7) vs. Tiffin Calvert (20-6) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 15 – Athens

Grandview Heights (22-5) vs. No. 10 Glouster Trimble (22-3) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Peebles (22-2) vs. No. 8 Berlin Hiland (22-4) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 16 – Dayton

Jackson Center (21-5) vs. Fairfield Cincinnati Christian (20-6) at University of Dayton Arena, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Fort Loramie (18-7) vs. Columbus Wellington School (17-9) at University of Dayton Arena, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

REGIONAL FINAL: at University of Dayton Arena, Friday, 7 p.m.

Division IV State Semifinals and Championship

Region 16 vs. Region 15, Thurs., March 19 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 6 p.m.

Region 14 vs. Region 13, Thurs., March 19 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 8 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., March 21 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 2 p.m.