Circleville to play Tri-Valley for trip to State

The Division II girls basketball tournament is now at the Regional finals stage.

The Regional semifinals were played Tuesday, March 3.

Circleville improved to 26-0 with a 61-41 win over Hebron Lakewood (19-8).

Dresden Tri-Valley (21-3) beat Thornville Sheridan (23-3), 50-48.

Circleville will play Tri-Valley today at 7 p.m. for a spot in the State Final Four.

Napoleon improved to 26-0 with a 62-38 win over Rossford (13-9).

Willard improved to 22-4 with a 49-32 win over Bay Village Bay (19-7).

Napoleon will play Willard today at 7:30 p.m. in Mansfield.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon defeated Jonathan Alder, 53-51.

Dayton Carroll trounced Germantown Valley View, 57-19.

Roger Bacon (20-7) will play Dayton Carroll (22-5) today at 7:30 p.m. at Springfield High School.

Jonathan Alder ends the season with a record of 23-3 and Valley View finishes 22-4.

Shaker Heights (22-3) beat Norton (18-7), 66-43 and Beloit West Branch (23-3) defeated Perry (20-6), 44-36.

Shaker Heights will play West Branch for a Regional championship today at 7 p.m. at Barberton High School.

The Division II State semifinals will be played Thursday, March 12 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at St. John Arena on the campus of The Ohio State University.

The Division II State championship game will be played Saturday, March 14 at 10:45 a.m. at St. John Arena.