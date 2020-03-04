MT’s McCord making 2nd trip to State

ZANESVILLE — The Miami Trace High School girls bowling team competed in the Division I District tournament Monday, March 2.

The Lady Panthers placed third out of eight teams with a score of 3,242.

Hillsboro, the team that won the Frontier Athletic Conference title, finished second at the District, 24 pins ahead of Miami Trace (3,266).

Logan won the District with a 3,301 score and advances to State.

Miami Trace junior Gabby McCord won the District with a 560 series (202, 160, 198).

McCord will make her second trip to the State tournament Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. The competition begins at 10:30 a.m.

In 2018, McCord placed 20th out of 103 bowlers in the Division II State tournament with a three-game series of 532.

Miami Trace sophomore Ashtin Ruth rolled a 477 series (146, 131, 200).

Senior Hannah Miller had a 477 series, tying her teammate for ninth place.

Miller had games of 140, 166 and 171.

Sophomore Macie Caudill was 35th with a 267 (games of 161 and 106).

Junior Brianna Gozy had a 158 game (placing 40th) and sophomore Lindsey Stump bowled a 150 game, placing 41st.

Miami Trace had baker game scores of 139, 189, 143, 166, 144 and 157.

Miami Trace’s baker total of 938 was second-highest in the tournament.

Dover was fourth (3,100), Chillicothe was fifth (3,023), Jackson placed sixth (2,674), New Philadelphia was seventh (2,661) and Zanesville was eighth (2,463).

The Record-Herald spoke with McCord and with Miami Trace girls coach Diane Amore Wednesday afternoon at LeElla Lanes.

“They announced the individuals before we even started (the baker games),” McCord said. “My initial thought was, ‘I’d rather go (to State) as a team than an individual.’ But, if we didn’t make it as a team, I had something to fall back on.

“It would have been nice if, like, both of our school’s teams would have been able to go (to State),” McCord said. “Stuff doesn’t fall like that all the time, you know.

“I’m kind of just going with the flow now,” McCord said. “It still doesn’t seem real to be going back to State. I think I’ll be more calm than I was last time. I was very nervous last time.

“I want to try to not psych myself out or anything,” McCord said. “I want to do better than I did my freshman year. I think I’m capable of doing that, as long as I don’t let my nerves get the best of me, like I did last time. The oil started breaking down my second game. I remember my first game was really good. Then, the oil started breaking down my second game and I started freaking out, because I didn’t know where to move, or anything.

“It’s going to be interesting up there with the people yelling and screaming,” McCord said. “I just want to go up there and do my best, and not stress myself out like I tend to do.

“Honestly, if it wasn’t for my teammates Monday, I don’t think I would be here,” McCord said. “They just kept all of our spirits up. We’re a close-knit family. We all step on each other’s toes all the time. It’s a lot of competition, but, at the end of the day, we’re up there rooting for each other. If someone has an off-day, which we all do, we try to pick that person back up.

“My parents, of course,” McCord said. “And Diane (Amore, the girls’ coach). We wouldn’t have a team if it wasn’t for Diane.”

“After the first individual game, we were actually first,” Diane Amore said. “We bounced around between first, second and third.

“The baker games gave us some problems,” Amore said. “We needed to score a little bit higher in them.

“This is a very good group of girls,” Amore said. “We’re losing two seniors (Hannah Miller and Adelyn Hoppes). The group coming back next year should be pretty strong. We have some j-v players who should be able to fill those two spots.

“Gabby’s been there before, so she knows what the atmosphere is going to be like, so that should help out the nerves a little bit,” Amore said. “Although, with bowling, there are always nerves. She’s more mature than she was then, so, hopefully, that helps, greatly.”

McCord gets to practice at the State site Thursday.

McCord begins bowling at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl (3224 South High Street). She will bowl her first game on lane 37, then move to lane 41 for the second game and back to lane 37 for her third game.

Gabby McCord, Miami Trace junior, is making her second trip to the State bowling tournament after winning the Division I District tournament Monday, March 2. McCord bowls Saturday morning in Columbus. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_Gabby-McCord.jpg Gabby McCord, Miami Trace junior, is making her second trip to the State bowling tournament after winning the Division I District tournament Monday, March 2. McCord bowls Saturday morning in Columbus. Photo by Aaron Hammond The Miami Trace girls bowling team at the District Division I tournament at Sunrise Strikes in Zanesville Monday, March 2, 2020. (front, l-r); Lindsey Stump, Brianna Gozy, Macie Caudill, Hannah Miller; (back, l-r); Ashtin Ruth, Gabby McCord and Adelyn Hoppes. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_MT-girls-bowling-at-District-2020.jpg The Miami Trace girls bowling team at the District Division I tournament at Sunrise Strikes in Zanesville Monday, March 2, 2020. (front, l-r); Lindsey Stump, Brianna Gozy, Macie Caudill, Hannah Miller; (back, l-r); Ashtin Ruth, Gabby McCord and Adelyn Hoppes. Photo by Aaron Hammond