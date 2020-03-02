Lady Lions bowling 10th at State

COLUMBUS — The Washington High School girls bowling team made its debut at the State tournament Saturday, Feb. 29.

Washington placed 10th out of 16 teams.

The top eight teams advanced from the qualifying round to the bracket portion of the tournament.

Washington was a mere 29 pins out of eighth place.

Senior Lindsey Buckner was the top placer for Washington, taking 14th with a 542 series (out of 104 total bowlers).

The team from Bryan High School won the State Division II girls bowling championship.

Please see a future edition of the Record-Herald for more on the Washington girls bowling team competing at the State tournament.