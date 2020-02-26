Panthers win FAC bowling title

The Frontier Athletic Conference bowling season finished Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The Miami Trace boys and Hillsboro girls teams won the respective FAC titles for 2019-20.

Miami Trace’s Andrew Amore repeated as Bowler of the Year.

Miami Trace’s Gabby McCord was also Bowler of the Year.

They, along with the other First Team, All-FAC bowlers and the conference championship teams will be recognized at the FAC winter sports banquet on March 23.

On the boys’ side, Hillsboro was second, followed by Jackson, Washington, Chillicothe and McClain.

For the girls, Miami Trace was second, followed by Washington, Chillicothe, Jackson and McClain.

“Andrew bowled really well,” Miami Trace head coach Ron Amore Sr. said. “Jay (Caudill) bowled well and Connor (Collins) bowled well. The other boys didn’t bowl badly.

“After the regular season, we were tied with Hillsboro,” Amore said. “We beat them down there and they came here and beat us in the regular season.

“(In the FAC tournament) we bowled three games apiece against (defending FAC champs) Hillsboro,” Amore said. “Then we bowled two baker games. That’s 34 games. After those games, we won the FAC by 27 pins. That was close, very close.”

Miami Trace is in Division I this year in bowling.

The District tournament is Friday at Sunrise Strikes in Zanesville.

The Panthers boys team will have eight competitors: Chillicothe, Jackson, Logan, Sheridan, Dover, New Philadelphia, River View and Zanesville.

The Miami Trace girls team will have seven competitors. They are the same teams as the boys will compete against, minus River View.

The tournament starts at 10 a.m. Friday. The winning team will advance to State, as will the highest-scoring individual not a member of the winning team.

First Team, All-FAC Boys Bowling:

Andrew Amore, MT, 231; Zach Ison, H, 218; Conner Collins, MT, 208; Jawaun Jones, H, 189; Jay Caudill, MT, 189; Bryce Bledsoe, H, 187; Hunter Springer, H, 186.

First Team, All-FAC Girls Bowling:

Gabby McCord, MT, 199; Haley Hughes, H, 193; Maddy Gilbert, C, 190; Maddy Tomko, H, 186; Lindsey Bucker, W, 183; Jazlen Jones, H, 183; Taylor Jorden, H, 181.

The Miami Trace Panthers boys bowling team won the Frontier Athletic Conference title Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The tournament was held at LeElla Lanes. (front, l-r); Brendan Major, James Kysor, Brian Everhart, Chris Evans; (back, l-r); Jaydan Brown, Connor Collins, Andrew Amore, Jay Caudill and head coach Ron Amore Sr.

Will compete in District tournament Friday