MT 6th grade boys team goes 11-0

The Miami Trace 6th grade boys basketball team recently completed the 2019-20 season with an 11-0 record in the Tri-County League, finishing as champs. (front, l-r); Lucas King, Jackson Miller, Luke Armstrong, Matthew Foody, Blake Boedecker; (back, l-r); Cooper Enochs, Connor Napier, Adam Guthrie, Cade Whitaker, Ian Rayburn, Grant Guess, Westyn Dawes and Coach Jeff Smallwood. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_MT-boys-6th-grade-basketball-team.jpg The Miami Trace 6th grade boys basketball team recently completed the 2019-20 season with an 11-0 record in the Tri-County League, finishing as champs. (front, l-r); Lucas King, Jackson Miller, Luke Armstrong, Matthew Foody, Blake Boedecker; (back, l-r); Cooper Enochs, Connor Napier, Adam Guthrie, Cade Whitaker, Ian Rayburn, Grant Guess, Westyn Dawes and Coach Jeff Smallwood. Courtesy photo