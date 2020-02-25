Posted on by

MT 6th grade boys team goes 11-0


The Miami Trace 6th grade boys basketball team recently completed the 2019-20 season with an 11-0 record in the Tri-County League, finishing as champs. (front, l-r); Lucas King, Jackson Miller, Luke Armstrong, Matthew Foody, Blake Boedecker; (back, l-r); Cooper Enochs, Connor Napier, Adam Guthrie, Cade Whitaker, Ian Rayburn, Grant Guess, Westyn Dawes and Coach Jeff Smallwood.

Courtesy photo

