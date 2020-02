Senior gymnasts were recognized at the Dayton City Championships at Miamisburg High School Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. From Miami Trace High School, the seniors are (l-r); Grace Rolfe (third year on the team) and Devan Thomas (fourth year on the team.

Senior gymnasts were recognized at the Dayton City Championships at Miamisburg High School Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. From Miami Trace High School, the seniors are (l-r); Grace Rolfe (third year on the team) and Devan Thomas (fourth year on the team. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_MT-senior-gymnasts-with-flowers-2020.jpg Senior gymnasts were recognized at the Dayton City Championships at Miamisburg High School Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. From Miami Trace High School, the seniors are (l-r); Grace Rolfe (third year on the team) and Devan Thomas (fourth year on the team. Courtesy photo