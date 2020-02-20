Senior gymnast excels

Traveling to Columbus Monday, Feb. 10, the Miami Trace High School gymnastics team competed in a quad meet with all the Hilliard teams – Bradley, Darby and Davidson.

The Panther team took third with a score of 122.45. Bradley won the meet with a 130.8.

Darby completed the meet scoring a 130.7. Davidson rounded out the competition receiving a 122.0 team score.

The competition began on floor exercise for the local gymnasts.

On the event, the team earned four new personal best marks as they perfected their routines and added higher degrees of skills in the hopes of raising their scores at this competition.

With four elevated scores, the calculated team score was raised to beat even last year’s high mark on the event.

Senior Grace Rolfe earned two of her team’s high marks – 8.1 on floor and 7.45 on balance beam.

Award placing:

Vault: Devan Thomas, 4th; Lizzy Valentine, 5th; McKinley Kelley, 6th; Kandice Mathews, 7th; Abby Rose, 7th; Avery Cockerill, 9th

Uneven bars: Devan Thomas, 3rd; Lizzy Valentine, 7th

Balance beam: Devan Thomas, 3rd; Lizzy Valentine, 6th

Floor exercise: Devan Thomas, 4th; Lizzy Valentine, 8th

All-around: Devan Thomas, 3rd; Lizzy Valentine, 7th

The team gathers together and posts their desired score: 10.0. (front, l-r); Abby Rose, Washington and Milana Macioce; (back, l-r); Kandice Mathews, Grace Rolfe, Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview), Averey Cockerill, McKinley Kelley and Devan Thomas. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_MT-gymnastics-team-at-Hilliard.jpg The team gathers together and posts their desired score: 10.0. (front, l-r); Abby Rose, Washington and Milana Macioce; (back, l-r); Kandice Mathews, Grace Rolfe, Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview), Averey Cockerill, McKinley Kelley and Devan Thomas. Courtesy photos Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview) skies high above the balance beam as she executes her split jump. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Lizzy-Valentine-at-Hillard.jpg Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview) skies high above the balance beam as she executes her split jump. Courtesy photos Abby Rose (Washington Court House) completes a back tuck dismount. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Abby-Rose-at-Hilliard.jpg Abby Rose (Washington Court House) completes a back tuck dismount. Courtesy photos Grace Rolfe performs a wolfe jump up above the balance beam. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Grace-Rolfe.jpg Grace Rolfe performs a wolfe jump up above the balance beam. Courtesy photos

Rolfe earns new high score for her team