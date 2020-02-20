Senior gymnast excels

Traveling to Columbus Monday, Feb. 10, the Miami Trace High School gymnastics team competed in a quad meet with all the Hilliard teams – Bradley, Darby and Davidson.
The Panther team took third with a score of 122.45. Bradley won the meet with a 130.8.
Darby completed the meet scoring a 130.7. Davidson rounded out the competition receiving a 122.0 team score.
The competition began on floor exercise for the local gymnasts.
On the event, the team earned four new personal best marks as they perfected their routines and added higher degrees of skills in the hopes of raising their scores at this competition.
With four elevated scores, the calculated team score was raised to beat even last year’s high mark on the event.
Senior Grace Rolfe earned two of her team’s high marks – 8.1 on floor and 7.45 on balance beam.
Award placing:
Vault: Devan Thomas, 4th; Lizzy Valentine, 5th; McKinley Kelley, 6th; Kandice Mathews, 7th; Abby Rose, 7th; Avery Cockerill, 9th
Uneven bars: Devan Thomas, 3rd; Lizzy Valentine, 7th
Balance beam: Devan Thomas, 3rd; Lizzy Valentine, 6th
Floor exercise: Devan Thomas, 4th; Lizzy Valentine, 8th
All-around: Devan Thomas, 3rd; Lizzy Valentine, 7th