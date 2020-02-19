Gymnasts compete at Buckeye Valley

On Friday, Feb. 7, the Miami Trace gymnastics team, along with student-athletes from Washington High School and Greeneview High School, traveled to Delaware County to compete in a meet at Buckeye Valley High School.

Receiving a 118.85 team score, the Miami Trace tumblers completed the quad meet in third place.

Columbus DeSales won the meet with a team score of 127. Tri Valley was second (122.5) and host Buckeye Valley finished with a 103.65 team score.

During the competition, freshman McKinley Kelley achieved a new personal high mark on balance beam (7.5) placing her eighth on the event.

Senior teammate Devan Thomas completed the meet with a 32.35 all-around calculated score from the four Olympic events competed. Thomas placed second on vault (7.9) and balance beam (8.7), third on uneven bars (7.5) and eighth on floor exercise (8.25).

Award placings:

Vault: Kandice Mathews, 4th (7.7); Grace Rolfe, 5th (7.65); Abby Rose (WHS), 10th (7.3)

Uneven Bars: Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview), 4th (7.3); Milana Macioce, 8th (6.5); Avery Cockerill, 10th (6.3)

Balance Beam: Kandice Mathews, 6th (7.7); Lizzy Valentine (GHS), 7th (7.6); McKinley Kelley, 8th (7.5)

Floor Exercise: Milana Macioce, 10th (8.0)

All-Around: Kandice Mathews, 10th (28.8)

