Gymnasts score high marks at Anderson Invit.

CINCINNATI — In a 12-team invitational meet held on Friday, Feb. 1 at Cincinnati Anderson High School, Miami Trace finished with their highest team score, 126.25, placing the Panther gymnasts seventh at the competition.

Leading her teammates in the scoring column was senior Devan Thomas, who completed the meet in seventh place in the all-around out of 65 competitors.

Thomas’ calculated finish was a 33.55 (top finisher – 34.65). Thomas placed third on bars (8.5), seventh on balance beam (8.7) and 16th on floor (8.55).

Other Panther gymnasts making it into the awards are: Milana Macioce, 14th on bars (8.0); McKinley Kelley, 22nd on vault (8.05).

Greeneview gymnast Lizzy Valentine earned her own right in the placings as she completed the competition 13th in the all-around (32.55); eighth on vault, (8.2) and 13th on bars (8.05).

The local group of talented gymnasts received 13 new personal high marks along with improving their team score on both beam and floor exercise.

The Miami Trace team, along with one member from Greeneview High School and one from Washington High School, after the team placed seventh out of 12 teams at the Cincinnati Anderson Invitational Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (l-r); Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview), Kandice Mathews, Devan Thomas, Milana Macioce, Avery Cockerill, McKinley Kelley, Grace Rolfe and Abby Rose (Washington). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_MT-gymnastics-team-pic.jpg The Miami Trace team, along with one member from Greeneview High School and one from Washington High School, after the team placed seventh out of 12 teams at the Cincinnati Anderson Invitational Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (l-r); Lizzy Valentine (Greeneview), Kandice Mathews, Devan Thomas, Milana Macioce, Avery Cockerill, McKinley Kelley, Grace Rolfe and Abby Rose (Washington). Courtesy photos Miami Trace’s McKinley Kelley performs a cartwheel on balance beam. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_McKinley-Kelley-MT-gymnast.jpg Miami Trace’s McKinley Kelley performs a cartwheel on balance beam. Courtesy photos Milana Macioce of Miami Trace executes a cast off of the uneven bars. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Milana-Macioce-MT-gymnast.jpg Milana Macioce of Miami Trace executes a cast off of the uneven bars. Courtesy photos

Thomas 7th in All-Around; 3rd on uneven bars