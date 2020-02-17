MT’s McDonald FAC Player of the Year

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released the names of the girls basketball players who are First Team, All-FAC for the 2019-20 season.

Miami Trace and McClain finished as co-champions, each at 8-2.

Chillicothe was third at 6-4 and Washington placed fourth with a record of 5-5.

Hillsboro was fifth at 2-8 and Jackson was sixth at 1-9.

Miami Trace senior Shaylee McDonald was named the Player of the Year in the FAC.

Also from Miami Trace, juniors Magarah Bloom and Delaney Eakins were named First Team, All-FAC.

Senior Shawna Conger of Washington was named First Team, All-FAC.

From McClain, juniors Kyla Burchett, Emma Stegbauer and Bri Weller were named First Team, All-FAC.

Chillicothe senior Julia Hall and Jackson sophomore Katelyn Webb were named First Team, All-FAC.

Hillsboro does not have a representative on the All-FAC team this year.

The First Team, All-FAC members, as well as Miami Trace and McClain, will be recognized at the conference banquet.