Peebles Indians beat Panthers, 66-47

PEEBLES — The Miami Trace Panthers boys basketball team made the trip to Peebles High School in Adams County to take on the No. 5 team in the state in Division IV Friday, Feb. 14.

The Indians won the game, 66-47.

Miami Trace junior Logan Rodgers led his team with 17 points.

Senior Trevor Barker had 12 points and senior Kyler Conn scored nine.

Rodgers and Barker each had five rebounds to lead the Panthers. Rodgers had two steals and Barker had two assists.

Senior Hunter Ruckel led the Indians with 28 points. He hit four of his team’s eight three-point baskets.

Junior Dawson Mills scored 13 points and Weston Browning scored 10 points.

Peebles led this game 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Indians were in front, 41-23.

The Panthers enjoyed their best quarter, both offensively and defensively, in the third, outscoring Peebles, 18-8.

The Indians held a 49-41 lead after three quarters of action.

Peebles reversed that trend in the fourth quarter, with 17 points to six for the Panthers for the final score of 66-47.

Miami Trace finishes the regular season with a record of 12-10.

The Panthers begin tournament play Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Southeastern High School, taking on the Logan Elm Braves.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 10 18 6 — 47

P 22 19 8 17 — 66

MIAMI TRACE — Logan Rodgers 5 (1)-4-17; Trevor Barker 3 (2)-0-12; Kyler Conn 2 (1) 2-9; Cameron Moore 1 (1)-0-5; Andrew Guthrie 2-0-4; Dylan Bernard 0-0-0; Ethan Steele 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 0-0-0; Hayden Hunter 0-0-0; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (5)-6-47. Free throw shooting: 6 of 14 for 42 percent. Three-point field goals: Barker, 2; Rodgers, Conn, Moore. Field goal shooting: 18 of 45 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 19 for 26 percent. Rebounds: 20 (6 offensive). ASsists: 7. Steals: 3. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 15. Personal fouls: 19. Bench points: 4. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 4.

PEEBLES — Hunter Ruckel 6 (4)-4-28; Dawson Mills 3 (2)-1-13; Weston Browning 2-6-10; Oakley Burba 1 (1)-1-6; Alex Camp 1 (1)-0-5; Easton Wesley 2-0-4; Kyle Lightner 0-0-0; Gage Crothers 0-0-0; Brock Johnson 0-0-0; Dylan Shulaw 0-0-0; Hunter White 0-0-0; Bryce Willoughby 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (8)-12-66. Free throw shooting: 12 of 16 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Ruckel, 4; Mills, 2; Burba, Camp. Field goal shooting: 23 of 44 for 52 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 19 for 42 percent. Rebounds: 23 (3 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 3. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 7. Personal fouls: 21. Bench points: 5. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 14.