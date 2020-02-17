Sign ups upcoming for Staunton Baseball

Staunton Bulldogs Baseball Association will be accepting sign ups for boys and girls ages 4-12 on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 12:30-3 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $50 although there is a multi-child discount. Sign ups will be located in the Concord Township garage, 3069 Elm St. Sw. Washington C.H., Ohio — the large, red Building.

The Staunton Bulldogs Baseball Association is a member of The Fayette/Clinton County Ball Association. We will be teaming up with Jeffersonville, Sabina and Madison Mills to provide our children with the best competitive league around.

For questions contact us at bulldogsstaunton43160@gmail.com or find us on Facebook, “Staunton Bulldogs Baseball Association.”