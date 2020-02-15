Local girls teams win Sectional titles

FRANKFORT — It was a very good day, indeed, for girls basketball in Fayette County Saturday.

The local teams made the trip to Adena High School outside Frankfort an exciting and memorable one.

The players from both squads — from the veterans to the many freshmen who are big parts of both teams — got to experience cutting down the nets after their respective teams came away with hard-fought victories.

The first Division II Sectional final of the afternoon placed No. 7 seed Miami Trace against No. 10 seed Waverly.

Miami Trace, after a bit of a slow start, defeated the Tigers from Pike County, 50-36.

In the second game, an upset by the seeding, the Lady Lions (No. 11 seed) beat the No. 6 seed Fairfield Union, 58-47.

Things will quickly get more challenging for the local teams.

There are now eight teams set to play in the District tournament, with two games Thursday and two more Friday at Southeastern High School.

The District is very strong, with four of the teams ranked in the top 10 in the state by the Associated Press.

On Friday, Feb. 21, Miami Trace will face Sheridan, the No. 2 seed in the tournament that is ranked No. 5 in the state. That game is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m.

The following game that night has Washington taking on the No. 4 team in the state (No. 3 seed in the tournament) Vincent Warren with a starting time of 8 p.m.

In the upper part of the District bracket, the No. 1 team in the state, undefeated Circleville, plays Logan Elm Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:15 p.m.

The second game on the bill that night is the No. 10 team in the state, Unioto, taking on a 16-win Vinton County team.

For Miami Trace (17-6) senior Shay McDonald led with 15 points and junior Delaney Eakins scored 14.

Junior Magarah Bloom added nine for the Lady Panthers.

For Washington (12-11) senior Halli Wall led the way with 17 points.

Senior Shawna Conger scored 15, leaving her 18 points from 1,000 for her career.

Sophomore Jeleeya Tyree-Smith had 13 points for the Lady Lions.

There will be more on these games in the next edition of the Record-Herald.

Miami Trace junior Delaney Eakins takes the ball strong to the basket during a Sectional championship game against the Waverly Tigers Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Adena High School. Eakins had a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 50-36 Miami Trace victory. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Delaney-Eakins-vs-Waverly-2-15-20.jpg Miami Trace junior Delaney Eakins takes the ball strong to the basket during a Sectional championship game against the Waverly Tigers Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Adena High School. Eakins had a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 50-36 Miami Trace victory. Washington High School senior Shawna Conger holds a souvenir cord from the net after the Lady Lions defeated Fairfield Union, 58-47 to win a Sectional championship Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Adena High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Shawna-Conger-with-cord-2-15-20.jpg Washington High School senior Shawna Conger holds a souvenir cord from the net after the Lady Lions defeated Fairfield Union, 58-47 to win a Sectional championship Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Adena High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald