Blue Lions trounce Hillsboro, 72-3

The Washington Blue Lion wrestling team completed the Frontier Athletic Conference regular season schedule with a make-up match at home against Hillsboro Thursday.

It was Senior Night and the Blue Lions recognized their three seniors: Kalub Wilkerson, Chase Sluder and Collier Brown.

Washington defeated Hillsboro, 72-3.

Hillsboro forfeited seven of the 14 weight classes.

For the Blue Lions, Bryce Warner (120), Branton Dawes (132), Dylan Moore (182), Chase Sluder (195) and Collier Brown (220) each won their match by pin.

“Hillsboro is in a rebuilding process right now,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “(Head coach) Greg Rhoads is doing a good job. Right now, they have seven wrestlers, but those wrestlers go pretty hard. They’re pretty tough kids, they work hard.

“We bumped some kids around to get match-ups,” Reid said. “Bryce Warner picked up a pin for us at 120. He’s a sophomore. This is his second year of wrestling. He looked pretty good.

“Branton Dawes, our State-qualifier, picked up a pin at 132,” Reid said. “We weighed him in at 126 and bumped him up to get him a match.

“We moved freshman Josiah Whitt and he picked up a decision,” Reid said. “He looked pretty good. He’s been wresting well of late. He’s one of our hottest wrestlers. He had a stretch where he won six or seven matches in a row. I’m really proud of him.

“Jared Kuhn wrestled really tough at 170,” Reid said. “The Eastes kid (Scott) is one of Hillsboro’s better wrestlers.

“Dylan Moore picked up a pin at 182,” Reid said. “He’s been wrestling pretty well. He’s only been able to wrestle the second half of the season, but he’s looked pretty good.

“We had senior Chase Sluder at 195,” Reid said. “This is his second year of wrestling. Each week he gets a little bit better.

“Senior Collier Brown at 220, he has his most career wins in a season,” Reid said. “He has 35 or 36 wins. He’s about nine wins away from 100 career wins. He’s just been wrestling fantastic.

“Mason Mustain at heavyweight got a forfeit,” Reid said. “He hasn’t had many matches lately.

“We looked good,” Reid said. “There are some things we still need to work on. We need to work a little bit and do a better job of setting up our shots. We’ll do that tomorrow and we’ll wrestle Saturday.”

Washington will compete in a tournament at Canal Winchester High School Saturday. The competition begins at 10 a.m.

The FAC tournament will be held at Washington High School Saturday, Feb. 22, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Washington 72, Hillsboro 3

106 – Jenna Kuhn, W, won by forfeit

113 – Ian Roush, W, won by forfeit

120 – Bryce Warner, W, pin Kaiden Boris, H, 1:43

126 – Coty Brown, W, won by forfeit

132 – Branton Dawes, W, pin Isaac Lewis, H, 1:09

138 – Zaigne Fettig, W, won by forfeit

145 – Josiah Whitt, W, dec. Ryan Mau, H, 10-2

152 – Connor Day, W, won by forfeit

160 – double forfeit

170 – Scott Eastes, H, dec. Jared Kuhn, W, 7-5

182 – Dylan Moore, W, pinned Justin Conn, H, 2:31

195 – Chase Sluder, W, pinned Garrett Fannin, H, :59

220 – Collier Brown, W, pinned Xander Hardin H, 3:54

285 – Mason Mustain, W, won by forfeit

Washington Blue Lion senior wrestlers were recognized prior to a Frontier Athletic Conference dual match with Hillsboro, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (l-r); Kalub Wilkerson, Chase Sluder and Collier Brown. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Blue-Lion-senior-wrestlers-2-13-2020.jpg Washington Blue Lion senior wrestlers were recognized prior to a Frontier Athletic Conference dual match with Hillsboro, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (l-r); Kalub Wilkerson, Chase Sluder and Collier Brown. Photos by Mary Kay West Washington’s Dylan Moore takes his Hillsboro opponent to the mat during a 182-pound match Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Dylan-Moore-Blue-Lion-wrestling-2-13-2020.jpg Washington’s Dylan Moore takes his Hillsboro opponent to the mat during a 182-pound match Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Washington High School. Photos by Mary Kay West