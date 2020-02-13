WHS’ Bailey wins FAC 100-breaststroke

GREENFIELD The Frontier Athletic Conference held its third annual girls swim meet Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the natatorium at McClain High School in Greenfield.

Chillicothe won the conference championship with 442 team points.

The battle for second place was fought among three teams.

McClain was second with 260, followed closely by Washington in third with 256 points and Miami Trace in fourth with 250 points.

Hillsboro was fifth with 63 points. Jackson High School does not have a swim team.

Chillicothe won 10 of the 11 events.

Preventing the Cavaliers from making a clean sweep of the meet, Washington junior Julianne Bailey won the FAC in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.96.

Bailey also placed second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:35.86. That broke the 2018 record of 2:36.37 set by Chillicothe’s Heidi Arth.

Chillicothe’s Danielle Fleurima set the new record, winning the event in a time of 2:33.98.

Washington freshman Audrey Lotz placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:16.66.

Washington placed second in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:38.87. Those relay members were Lotz, Haley Brenner, Adeline Newsome and Bailey.

Miami Trace senior Lilly Litteral placed second in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:08.42.

Miami Trace finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:03.77. That relay was comprised of Cameron Bucher, Debbie Abare, Kylie Pettit and Litteral.

“We saw a lot of personal best swims during the boys FAC, but the girls FAC meet was rough for both Miami Trace and Washington Court House, because the meet was delayed by a week due to school closings,” Katie Kasberg, the coach of both teams, said. “The girls lost significant practice time during that week because of the school closings, and issues at the pool.

“In the girls meet, the second to fourth place spread was only 10 points. It was anyone’s game in that range, and a great meet,” Kasberg said.

Miami Trace and Washington FAC Girls swim meet results, Feb. 5, 2020

200-yard medley relay:

Washington, 2nd, 2:14.81 (Audrey Lotz, Julianne Bailey, Adeline Newsome, Haley Brenner); Miami Trace, 5th, 2:31.60 (Keely McBride, Kate Leach, Cameron Bucher, Debbie Abare); Washington, 6th, 2:34.23 (Jordan McCane, Eryne Croker, Madison Picklesimer, Chloe Lovett); Miami Trace, 8th, 2:41.88 (Abbie Brandt, Becca Meehan, Emily Moser, Courtney Arnold)

200-yard freestyle:

Kylie Pettit, MT, 4th, 2:42.50; Abbie Brandt, MT, 6th, 2:49.04; Debbie Abare, MT, 7th, 2:49.77; Chelsey Dawson, W, 8th, 2:53.08; Cheyenne Tuttle, W, 10th, 3:14.54

200-yard individual medley:

Julianne Bailey, W, 2nd, 2:35.86; Adeline Newsome, W, 5th, 2:46.30; Kate Leach, MT, 8th, 3:30.17; Eryne Croker, W, 9th, 3:34.59; Emily McNeal, MT, 10th, 3:55.90

50-yard freestyle:

Lilly Litteral, MT, 4th, 29.01; Debbie Abare, MT, 5th, 30.96; Chloe Lovett, W, 8th, 32.83; Garren Walker, W, 10th, 33.77; Cheyenne Tuttle, W, 13th, 35.26; Courtney Arnold, MT, 14th, 35.44

100-yard butterfly:

Adeline Newsome, W, 3rd, 1:21.87; Madison Picklesimer, W, 4th, 1:32.13; Cameron Bucher, MT, 5th, 1:33.92; Emily Moser, MT, 7th, 1:38.09

100-yard freestyle:

Lilly Litteral, MT, 2nd, 1:08.42; Keely McBride, MT, 6th, 1:12.23; Jordan McCane, W 8th, 1:16.18; Haley Brenner, W, 9th, 1:17.44; Garren Walker, W, 12th, 1:20.33; Emily McNeal, MT, 14th, 1:26.13

500-yard freestyle:

Audrey Lotz, W, 3rd, 6:38.51; Kylie Pettit, MT, 5th, 7:05.13; Abbie Brandt, MT, 6th, 7:30.42; Emily Moser, MT, 7th, 7:36.98; Chelsey Dawson, W, 11th, 7:50.08; Madison Picklesimer, W, 12th, 8:24.60

200-yard freestyle relay:

Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:03.77 (Cameron Bucher, Debbie Abare, Kylie Pettit, Lilly Litteral); Washington, 5th, 2:11.48 (Haley Brenner, Jordan McCane, Garren Walker, Chloe Lovett); Washington, 7th, 2:24.70 (Eryne Croker, Cheyenne Tuttle, Madison Picklesimer, Chelsey Dawson); Miami Trace, 9th, 2:29.36 (Becca Meehan, Emily McNeal, Kate Leach, Courtney Arnold)

100-yard backstroke:

Audrey Lotz, W, 2nd, 1:16.66; Jordan McCane, W, 6th, 1:25.71; Keely McBride, MT, 7th, 1:30.04; Courtney Arnold, MT, 9th, 1:41.92

100-yard breaststroke:

Julianne Bailey, W, 1st, 1:18.96; Kate Leach, MT, 4th, 1:33.94; Becca Meehan, MT, 6th, 1:37.41; Eryne Croker, W, 8th, 1:44.46

400-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 2nd, 4:38.87 (Audrey Lotz, Haley Brenner, Adeline Newsome, Julianne Bailey); Miami Trace, 3rd, 4:39.24 (Kylie Pettit, Keely McBride, Cameron Bucher, Lilly Litteral); Washington, 6th, 5:22.00 (Garren Walker, Chloe Lovett, Cheyenne Tuttle, Chelsey Dawson); Miami Trace, 8th, 5:57.31 (Abbie Brandt, Emily McNeal, Kaitlyn Arnold, Madison Shannon)

Washington High School junior Julianne Bailey competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the Frontier Athletic Conference swim meet at McClain High School in Greenfield Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Bailey won this event in 1:18.96. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Julianne-Bailey-100-yard-breaststroke-at-FAC-2-5-2020.jpg Washington High School junior Julianne Bailey competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the Frontier Athletic Conference swim meet at McClain High School in Greenfield Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Bailey won this event in 1:18.96. Photo by Roger Blum