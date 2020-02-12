Wilt to compete at Indoor Nationals

Caleb Wilt, a 2015 graduate of Miami Trace High School, recently concluded his track career at the University of Kentucky, where he graduated in 2019.

Wilt is continuing with his track career as he competes in the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Wilt will compete in the 60-meter hurdles where he carries a personal best time of 7.82 seconds.

Twenty-four hurdlers have qualified for the meet. The prelims and semifinals are Friday and the finals are Saturday.

“You have to run a standard time, which is eight-flat (8.0 seconds),” Wilt said. “My fastest time was at the Jim Green (Invitational) where I ran a 7.82.

“The goal is to make it through all three rounds,” Wilt said. “I believe the top five get a check. So, it would be nice to come home with a little bit of money.

“Ultimately, it’s just to go out there and run what I know I can run,” Wilt said. “I’ve been training fast, so it’s time to let loose and see what happens. We’ve been having really good training sessions where we’ve been running really fast times in practice. I’ve been working on some things that are ultimately going to help out in the race.

Wilt has been training at Cedarville University.

“I’m a volunteer coach at Cedarville University for the men’s and women’s hurdles,” Wilt said. “So, I’m able to get access to the facility there.”

Wilt is coached by Tim Walters and by his dad, Chip Wilt.

Caleb Wilt clears a hurdle during the Jim Green Invitational at the Kentucky-Nutter Field House in Lexington, Ky. The invitational was held Jan. 10 and 11, 2020. Wilt placed second in the finals with a personal best time of 7.82 seconds. Caleb Wilt