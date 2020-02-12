Youngsters cheer on Panthers

Over 80 youngsters took part in the recent Miami Trace Kiddie Cheer Camp. The kids gathered in the high school auditorium prior to going out to the gym to cheer for the Panthers in their game against McClain Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. The youth are in grades K-5 at Miami Trace.

