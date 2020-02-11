Blue Lions fall to Unioto, 51-30

The Washington Blue Lions took to the home hardwood for the final time in the 2019-20 season Tuesday night, taking on the Unioto Sherman Tanks.

Unioto won the game, 51-30.

The Blue Lions had an early lead in this one, 5-4 after a three-point field goal from their leading scorer, freshman Tanner Lemaster. Lemaster went on to lead the game with 12 points, including a pair of threes. He blocked two shots and led Washington with seven rebounds.

The lead changed hands five more times in the first quarter before the period ended with Unioto in front, 12-10.

The second quarter proved to be the turning point in this game.

Unioto went on a 7-0 run and outscored Washington 19-4 in the period to take a 31-14 halftime lead.

Blue Lion freshman Calum Brown hit a three-point field goal in this quarter and finished the game with nine points, three rebounds and one blocked shot.

Senior Drew Moats scored seven points and senior Trevin Brown scored two.

Unioto was led by senior Josh Lambert with 10 points.

Junior Isaac Little scored nine and seniors Reece Wheeler and Jeremy Lambert both added eight points for the Tanks.

Unioto outscored Washington by three points in the third quarter to take a 44-24 lead at the end of the third quarter.

“I’m encouraged tonight,” Washington head coach Ryan Day said. “I thought we played with a little better effort and sustained effort, not just a couple of minutes at a time.

“Unioto presents a lot of challenges,” Day said. “They’re well-coached, they have good athletes. (Unioto head coach Matt Hoops) was very classy tonight in how he used his subs liberally. Our team appreciates that. They could have scored a lot more.

“I’m just trying to celebrate the little things, seeing some improvements tonight,” Day said. “We’ll work at that and try and finish strong.”

Unioto (18-3) is at home Friday to take on Westfall.

Washington (0-21) is at Wilmington Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Blue Lions play the McClain Tigers in the Sectional tournament Monday at 8 p.m. at Southeastern High School.

In other games Tuesday, Miami Trace played at Chillicothe and the Cavaliers won, 75-39; Piketon beat McClain, 46-40 and Logan Elm defeated Circleville, 55, 26.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 10 4 10 6 — 30

U 12 19 13 7 — 51

WASHINGTON — Clayton Howland 0-0-0; Karson Runk 0-0-0; Drew Moats 3-1-7; Trevin Brown 1-0-2; Mitch Lotz 0-0-0; Calum Brown 3 (1)-0-9; Tanner Lemaster 2 (2)-2-12; Noah Hicks 0-0-0; Brice Cartwright 0-0-0. TOTALS — 9 (3)-3-30. Free throw shooting: 3 of 5 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Lemaster, 2; C. Brown. Field goal shooting: 12 of 32 for 38 percent. Turnovers: 19.

UNIOTO — Cameron Debord 1 (1)-1-6; Gunnar Greenwalt 0-1-1; Nate Keiser 1-0-2; Carson Debord 0-0-0; Isaac Little 3 (1)-0-9; Josh Lambert 5-0-10; Jeremy Lambert 0 (2)-2-8; Evan Park 1-0-2; Cater Markko 1-0-2; Reece Wheeler 4-0-8; Dalton Ford 1-1-3. TOTALS — 17 (4)-5-51. Free throw shooting: 5 of 12 for 42 percent. Three-point field goals: Je. Lambert, 2; Cam. Deboard, Little. Field goal shooting: 21 of 49 for 43 percent. Turnovers: 5.

Blue Lions win j-v game against Shermans

The Washington Blue Lion j-v team picked up its fourth win of the season Tuesday, defeating Unioto, 26-21.

Noah Hicks led the Blue Lions with nine points.

Raleigh Haithcock scored seven points. He hit Washington’s only three-point shot of the game.

Kyland Howland scored four and a trio of players — Clayton Howland, Brayden May and Rishaun Burns — each scored two points.

DeSean Branson was the game’s leading scorer for Unioto with 14 points.

Hayden Prouty scored three and Maddox Fox and Todd Fairrow each chipped in two points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 13 13 — 26

U 9 12 — 21

Washington Blue Lion freshman Calum Brown puts up a shot during a non-conference game against the Unioto Sherman Tanks Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Washington High School. Pictured for Unioto is senior Nate Keiser (4). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Calum-Brown-vs-Unioto-2-11-2020-2.jpg Washington Blue Lion freshman Calum Brown puts up a shot during a non-conference game against the Unioto Sherman Tanks Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Washington High School. Pictured for Unioto is senior Nate Keiser (4). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald